IND Vs ENG, 2nd Test: Rishabh Pant Runs Out Of Partners, India All Out For 329 - Innings Report

India were bowled out for 329 in their first innings on day two of the second Test against England in Chennai on Sunday.

Day 2 Blog | Scorecard | News

Resuming the day at 300/6, India batted for 7.5 overs with Pant scoring an unbeaten 58 off 77 balls. With the tail not able to contribute much, the southpaw eventually ran out of partners.

Brief scores: 329 all out in 95.5 overs (Rohit Sharma 161, Ajinkya Rahane 67, Rishabh Pant 58 not out; Olly Stone 3/47, Moeen Ali 4/128).

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine