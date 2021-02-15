February 15, 2021
Corona
IND Vs ENG, 2nd Test: India 221/8 At Tea, Extend Lead To 416 Runs

Virat Kohli made 62 while Ravichandran Ashwin, who took a five-wicket haul in England's first innings, was unbeaten on 68

15 February 2021
IND Vs ENG, 2nd Test: India 221/8 At Tea, Extend Lead To 416 Runs - Report
Indian players Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin bat during 3rd day's play of second Test against England in Chennai
Courtesy: BCCI
IND Vs ENG, 2nd Test: India 221/8 At Tea, Extend Lead To 416 Runs - Report
outlookindia.com
2021-02-15T14:45:42+05:30

India continued to dominate England in the second Test with skipper Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin scoring precious half-centuries. India were 221 for eight in their second innings at tea on the third day in Chennai, Monday.

Day 3 Blog | Scorecard | News

India have stretched their lead to 416 runs.

Kohli made 62 while Ashwin, who took a five-wicket haul in England's first innings, was unbeaten on 68. Pacer Ishant Sharma was the other unbeaten batsman but was yet to open his account.

For the visitors, Moeen Ali has taken dour wickets so far for figures of 4/71, while Jake Leach took three for 74 runs.

Brief Scores:

England 1st Innings: 134 all out

India: 329 and 221 for eight in 73 overs (Virat Kohli 62, Ravichandran Ashwin 68 batting; Moeen Ali 4/71, Jack Leach 3/74).

