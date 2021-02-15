February 15, 2021
Corona
Live Cricket Scores, IND Vs ENG, 2nd Test, Day 3: India's Massive Chance To Pile On England's Misery

Follow here Day 3 live cricket scores of INDIA vs ENGLAND second Test match in Chennai. England lead the four-Test series 1-0

Outlook Web Bureau 15 February 2021
Seeking to level the four-match Test series after their big defeat in the opener, Indian spinners led-by Ravichandran Ashwin put England on the brink on Sunday. With the pitch offering turn and bounce, 15 wickets tumbled on the second day with offie Ashwin grabbing a record 29th five-wicket Test haul that put him level with Australian speedster Glenn McGrath. England assistant coach Graham Thorpe has termed the Chennai pitch as challenging after the tourists were skittled out for 134 in their first innings. Starting Day 3 on Monday with a lead of 249, Indian batsmen have all the time in the world to put England under a mountain of runs. But they have to be careful against English spinners Moeen Ali and Jack Leach who are capable of doing extreme damage. Follow the live scores and updates of the India Vs England second Test match, Day 3 here:

Day 2 Highlights | Live Scorecard | News

