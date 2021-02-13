IND Vs ENG, 2nd Test: Delectable Rohit Sharma Drive Leaves Virat Kohli, Chennai Crowd Impressed - WATCH

Needing a win the keep their chances of making the ICC World Test Championship final, India batted first against England in the second match in Chennai, starting Saturday.

Day 1 Blog | Scorecard | News

But the hosts soon lost opener Shubman Gill, trapped in front by Olly Stone, in the second over. But that didn't dampen the spirit in Chennai as fans were allowed in the stadiums for the first time after the coronavirus lockdown.

Rohit Sharma then showed his class by playing some delectable shots, including this one, to the satisfaction of skipper Virat Kohli and the Chepauk crowd. Sound on!

Rohit-Kohli G O A T Jodi pic.twitter.com/70QRvkPS7v — ðÂÂ¦ (@iamrahull_) February 13, 2021

Rohit reached his 12th Test fifty with a four off the fifth ball in the 15th over, sweeping Jack Leach delivery past mid-wicket. He took 47 balls to reach the mini-landmark.

Both the teams made a host of changes in their respective playing XIs. India handed Test cap to left-arm spin bowling all-rounder Axar Patel.

Senior pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been rested with in-form Mohammed Siraj back in the playing XI along with left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who replaces Washington Sundar to play his first game in two years.

For England, Moeen Ali came in place of Dom Bess, Stuart Broad replaced James Anderson while injured Jofra Archer made way for Olly Stone.

Wicketkeeper Ben Foakes will replace Jos Buttler.

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj

England: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Daniel Lawrence, Joe Root(c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Ben Foakes(w), Moeen Ali, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, Olly Stone.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine