IND Vs ENG, 2nd Test: Axar Patel Equals Ravichandran Ashwin Record In India's Record Win Against England

Axar Patel made full use of favourable conditions in Chennai to bag a five-wicket haul in his debut Test against England.

Patel, 27, returned with match figures of 7/100 as Indian spin troika, also involving Ravichandran Ashwin (8/96) and Kuldeep Yadav (2/41), claimed 17 out of possible 20 wickets.

In the process, Patel became the sixth Indian spinner to take a five-wicket haul in the debut Test. Patel claimed the wickets of Dominic Sibley, Jack Leach, Joe Root, Ollie Pope and Olly Stone in England's second innings.

Vaman Kumar (5/64 vs Pakistan), Dilip Doshi (6/103 vs Australia), Narendra Hirwani (8/61 & 8/75 vs West Indies), Amit Mishra (5/71), Ashwin (6/47 vs West Indies) have achieved the feat before Patel.

The series-levelling 317-run win at The Chepauk helped India rise to second in the ICC World Test Championship standings. They now need to at least win one more and draw another in the four-match series against England to make the cut for Lord's final against already qualified New Zealand in June.

This was India's biggest win by runs against England. The previous biggest win by 279 runs at Leeds in 1986.

After their crushing 227-run defeat in the first Test, India couldn't have imagined a better comeback going into the crucial Day-Night Test in Ahmedabad in just over a week's time.

