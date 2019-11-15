IND Vs BAN, Indore Test: Animated Virat Kohli Tells Fans To Give Credit Where It's Due, And Stop Cheering For Him - WATCH

Virat Kohli is possibly the most popular cricketer today. He has become the face of Indian cricket or rather the sport itself and wherever he goes, fans thronged in their thousands, cheering his name. The same thing happened at Indore on Thursday (November 14) as India take on Bangladesh in the first Test.

But Kohli was not pleased with fans cheering his name only at Holkar Cricket Stadium and asked them to stop. Reason, the magnanimous skipper wanted the fans to acknowledge the hard work put in by his team-mates, specially Mohammed Shami, who claimed three wickets, including two in two, to break the backbone of Bangladesh line-up.

Fans love the gesture and many reminded how Kohli tried to help Steve Smith during the ICC World Cup in England. Here are some reactions:

India bowled out Bangladesh for 150 on Day 1 then, riding on Mayank Agarwal's third Test hundred, took a lead of more than 150 runs when the teams took tea on Day 2.

India were 303/3 in 84 overs with Agarwal and Ajinkya Rahane unbeaten on 156 off 251 and 82 off 168 respectively. They already stitched a 184-run stand for the fourth wicket.