IND Vs BAN, Day-Night Test: Sanjay Manjrekar And Harsha Bhogle Involved In Brutal Fight, Fans Roast Former India Cricketer - LISTEN

Cricket fans defended Harsha Bhogle after former Indian batsman Sanjay Manjrekar tried to intimidate his fellow commentator during a heated argument over the visibility of the pink ball

Outlook Web Bureau 24 November 2019
2019-11-24T20:27:31+0530

Even as India thrashed Bangladesh by an innings an 46 runs in their first Day-Night Test match inside three days at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Sunday, two celebrated commentators Harsha Bhogle and Sanjay Manjrekar found themselves in an unbelievable verbal fight over the visibility of pink ball.

While doing commentary on Day 3, Bhogle and Manjrekar engaged in a heated discussion over the matter, and the former suggested that a proper post-mortem needs to be done, and players should be asked before giving the final verdict.

In reply, Manjrekar said that "only you need to ask Harsha, not us, who have played the game..."

Watch: Bhogle Wants Kohli's Drives In A Loop

Listen to the discussion here:

Also Watch: Shami Hits An Outlandish Six

Former India batsman's reply failed to impress fans. Here are some reactions:

Visibility of the heavily-lacquered ball especially during the twilight period has been a talking point ahead of the country's first Day-Night Test. And on Saturday, BCCI president and former India captain Sourav Ganguly, endorsing the Day-Night Test match, had said that sighting the pink ball is easier than its traditional red avatar.

Watch: Shami Bouncer Goes For Bizarre Six

But the jury is still out, with many Bangladesh batsmen getting hit on the head. Visiting batsmen looked ill-equipped to face a rampant Indian pace attack, but many believe that visibility is one of the reasons.

