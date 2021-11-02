Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 02, 2021
IND Vs AFG, T20 World Cup: India's Perfect Record Against Afghanistan And Other Stats

Former champions India face minnows Afghanistan in a Super 12 clash of ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Here's a look at head-to-head records and other stats.

Mentor MS Dhoni, left, with Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli during a training session in Dubai, UAE. India have won both their T20I matches against Afghanistan. | AP Photo

2021-11-02T17:38:53+05:30
Syed Pervez Qaiser

Syed Pervez Qaiser

Published: 02 Nov 2021, Updated: 02 Nov 2021 5:38 pm

After losing the first two matches, India take on Afghanistan in their third match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 in a Super-12, Group 2 stage clash at Abu Dhabi on Wednesday (November 3). Afghanistan, on the other hand, have won two and lost one in three matches played so far in this mega event. (More Cricket News)

India have a perfect record against Afghanistan in T20 World Cup as well as in Twenty20 Internationals. They have won both matches, by seven wickets at Gros Islet on May 1, 2010 and by 23 runs at Colombo on September 19, 2012.

INDIA-AFGHANISTAN IN T20 INTERNATIONALS - SUMMARY OF RESULTS

(Venue - Played - IND Win - AFG Win)

In Sri Lanka - 1 - 1 - 1;
In West Indies - 1 - 1 - 1.

HIGHEST INNINGS TOTALS:

India: 159/5 in 20 overs at Colombo on 19-09-2012;
Afghanistan: 136 in 19.3 overs at Colombo on 19-09-2012;

LOWEST INNINGS TOTALS:

India: 116/3 in 14.5 overs at Gros Islet on 01-05-2010;
Afghanistan: 115/8 in 20 overs at Gros Islet 01-05-2010.

HIGHEST INDIVIDUAL SCORES:

India: 50 by Virat Kohli at Colombo on 19-09-2012;
Afghanistan: 50 by Noor Ali Zadran at Gros Islet on 01-05-2010.

BEST BOWLING PERFORMANCES:

India: 3/19 by Ashish Nehra at Gros Islet on 01-05-2010;
Afghanistan: 2/33 by Shapoor Zadran at Colombo on 19-09-2012.

