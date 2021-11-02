IND Vs AFG, T20 World Cup: India's Perfect Record Against Afghanistan And Other Stats

After losing the first two matches, India take on Afghanistan in their third match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 in a Super-12, Group 2 stage clash at Abu Dhabi on Wednesday (November 3). Afghanistan, on the other hand, have won two and lost one in three matches played so far in this mega event. (More Cricket News)

India have a perfect record against Afghanistan in T20 World Cup as well as in Twenty20 Internationals. They have won both matches, by seven wickets at Gros Islet on May 1, 2010 and by 23 runs at Colombo on September 19, 2012.

INDIA-AFGHANISTAN IN T20 INTERNATIONALS - SUMMARY OF RESULTS

(Venue - Played - IND Win - AFG Win)

In Sri Lanka - 1 - 1 - 1;

In West Indies - 1 - 1 - 1.

HIGHEST INNINGS TOTALS:

India: 159/5 in 20 overs at Colombo on 19-09-2012;

Afghanistan: 136 in 19.3 overs at Colombo on 19-09-2012;

LOWEST INNINGS TOTALS:

India: 116/3 in 14.5 overs at Gros Islet on 01-05-2010;

Afghanistan: 115/8 in 20 overs at Gros Islet 01-05-2010.

HIGHEST INDIVIDUAL SCORES:

India: 50 by Virat Kohli at Colombo on 19-09-2012;

Afghanistan: 50 by Noor Ali Zadran at Gros Islet on 01-05-2010.

BEST BOWLING PERFORMANCES:

India: 3/19 by Ashish Nehra at Gros Islet on 01-05-2010;

Afghanistan: 2/33 by Shapoor Zadran at Colombo on 19-09-2012.