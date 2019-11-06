Poshan
﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  Igor Stimac Announces 26-Member India Football Team For Upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Igor Stimac Announces 26-Member India Football Team For Upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Igor Stimac's 26-member India national football team for the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers consists of Amrinder Singh, Anirudh Thapa and Sunil Chhetri.

Outlook Web Bureau 06 November 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Igor Stimac Announces 26-Member India Football Team For Upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers
Sunil Chhetri is expected to captain India in the upcoming qualifiers.
AIFF
Igor Stimac Announces 26-Member India Football Team For Upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers
outlookindia.com
2019-11-06T12:46:56+0530

Igor Stimac has announced his 26-member India national football team for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Afghanistan and Oman. Sunil Chhetri will be leading the side in its two away fixtures.

(Football News)

Amrinder Singh finds himself in the roster once again, and will be aiming to start instead of Gurpreet Singh Sandhu after some fantastic displays in the Indian Super League.

Meanwhile, Rahul Bheke will be hoping to cement his spot in India's backline as the right-back, although he faces stiff competition from Pritam Kotal.

In midfield, Anirudh Thapa will have the primary creative duties. Also, Seiminlen Doungel will be a player to watch out for, and could stake his claim for a starting spot.

In attack, Sunil Chhetri is the obvious name, joined by Manvir Singh and Farukh Choudhary.

SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem

Defenders: Pritam Kotal, Nishu Kumar, Rahul Bheke, Anas Edathodika, Narender, Adil Khan, Sarthak Golui, Subhasish Bose, Mandar Rao Dessai

Midfielders: Udanta Singh, Jackichand Singh, Seiminlen Doungel, Raynier Fernandes, Vinit Rai, Sahal Abdul Samad, Pronay Halder, Anirudh Thapa, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Brandon Fernandes, Ashique Kuruniyan

Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Manvir Singh, Farukh Choudhary

Subscribe to Outlook’s Newsletter

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Football Sports
Next Story : Still Captain Of India's Davis Cup Team And Available For Pakistan Tie: Mahesh Bhupathi
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Sports
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS





Advertisement
Advertisement