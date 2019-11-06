Igor Stimac has announced his 26-member India national football team for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Afghanistan and Oman. Sunil Chhetri will be leading the side in its two away fixtures.

(Football News)

Amrinder Singh finds himself in the roster once again, and will be aiming to start instead of Gurpreet Singh Sandhu after some fantastic displays in the Indian Super League.

Meanwhile, Rahul Bheke will be hoping to cement his spot in India's backline as the right-back, although he faces stiff competition from Pritam Kotal.

In midfield, Anirudh Thapa will have the primary creative duties. Also, Seiminlen Doungel will be a player to watch out for, and could stake his claim for a starting spot.

In attack, Sunil Chhetri is the obvious name, joined by Manvir Singh and Farukh Choudhary.

SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem

Defenders: Pritam Kotal, Nishu Kumar, Rahul Bheke, Anas Edathodika, Narender, Adil Khan, Sarthak Golui, Subhasish Bose, Mandar Rao Dessai

Midfielders: Udanta Singh, Jackichand Singh, Seiminlen Doungel, Raynier Fernandes, Vinit Rai, Sahal Abdul Samad, Pronay Halder, Anirudh Thapa, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Brandon Fernandes, Ashique Kuruniyan

Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Manvir Singh, Farukh Choudhary