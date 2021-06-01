WTC Final: Will It Be The Last World Test Championship Match - ICC Gives Update

The World Test Championship (ICC), which faced a lot of difficulties in its inaugural edition due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will continue during the next eight-year cycle between 2023-2031. (More Cricket News)

The decision was taken during their virtual ICC Board meet. Indian cricket board was represented by BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah.

"Yes, there will be four more editions of World Test Championship in the next eight year cycle between 2023-2031. The board believes that World Test Championship has given a context to Test cricket and will help in popularising the traditional format among younger generation," the ICC board member said.

It's worth noting that new ICC chairman Greg Barclay had earlier raised apprehensions about the championship.

The inaugural World Test Championship final will be held between India and New Zealand in Southampton from June 18-22.

The ICC has also given BCCI time till June 28 to take a call on whether it would host the marquee T20 World Cup in India amid the threat posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

