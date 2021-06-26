ICC World Test Championship: India Legend Mohinder Amarnath Wants Neutral Curators For Next Cycle

Former India all-rounder Mohinder Amarnath wants the ICC to introduce neural curators and ensure a winner is decided in the next World Test Championship cycle. (More Cricket News)

Amarnath said the games finishing in two days like the day-night Test against England in Ahmedabad is not fair competition.

"You should play on quality wickets. When you play on quality wickets, it doesn't matter where you are playing. Then it is a fair competition.

"The ICC should form a panel of neutral curators like they have for neutral umpires. That team should follow the ICC guidelines and ensure the game goes into the fifth day," Amarnath told PTI on Friday.

The WTC mace would have been shared if the final between India and New Zealand ended in a draw or tie. Amarnath feels this is another aspect the ICC must tweak in the next cycle.

"A final means there can't be any joint winners in any sport. Whether it is one game or a best of three final. They have to complete the final."

India are currently in need of a fast bowling all-rounder like Amarnath with Hardik Pandya being left out of the Test team due to his inability to bowl regularly. The 70-year-old said it is the toughest to produce that breed.

"They don't come just like that. They come once in a decade or once in 20 years. I am sure somebody will come but it will come from the longer version of the game," he said.

