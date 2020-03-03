ICC Women's T20 World Cup: How To Watch Semi-Finals - Live Streaming, Line-Ups, Squads, Date, Time And Venue

Indian eves were keeping a keen eye on the final league match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 between South Africa and the West Indies on Tuesday to know their semi-final opponents. But the Group B clash at Sydney Showground Stadium was washed out with persistent rain playing spoilsport. (More Cricket News)

The no result means that India, Group A toppers, will face England before Australia take on South Africa, the Group B toppers. The winners will go into the final, to be played on March 8, International Women's Day, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Australia have won the tournament four times and England won the inaugural edition back in 2009.

Everything else you need to know about the semi-finals

Semi-final 1: India vs England

Date: March 5 (Thursday), 2020

Time: 9:30 AM IST (3 PM Local Time)

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

India Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Veda Krishnamurthy, Richa Ghosh, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Taniya Bhatia, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

England Squad: Fran Wilson, Danielle Wyatt, Heather Knight (C), Katherine Brunt, Georgia Elwiss, Natalie Sciver, Mady Villiers, Tammy Beaumont, Amy Ellen Jones, Lauren Winfield, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Anya Shrubsole.

Semi-final 2: Australia vs South Africa

Date: March 5 (Thursday), 2020

Time: 1:30 AM IST (7 PM Local Time)

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Australia Squad: Meg Lanning (C), Rachael Haynes, Ashleigh Gardner, Delissa Kimmince, Ellyse Perry (injured and out), Erin Burns, Annabel Sutherland, Nicola Carey, Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney, Jess Jonassen, Sophie Molineux, Megan Schutt, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham.

South Africa Squad: Laura Wolvaardt, Dane van Niekerk (C), Nadine de Klerk, Nondumiso Shangase, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus, Chloe Tryon, Lizelle Lee, Mignon du Preez, Trisha Chetty, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nonkululeko Mlaba.

TV telecast and streaming

Afghanistan - Moby TV & Hotstar

Australia - Channel 9, Fox Sports, Kayo Live Stream, SEN Radio & Macquarie Sports Radio

Bangladesh - BTV, GTV & Rabbitholebd

England - Sky Sports, SkyGo & NowTV

India - Star Sports Network, Doordarshan & Hotstar

Ireland - Sky Sports & NowTV

New Zealand - Sky Sports NZ & SkyGo Fan Pass

Pakistan - PTV Sports & Ten Cricket

South Africa - Super Sports 5, SuperSport Website & Supersport App

Sri Lanka - Ten Sports & Hotstar

West Indies/Caribbean Islands - ESPN & ESPN Play

Zimbabwe - SuperSports 5 & SuperSport App

Road to semi-finals

India: beat Australia by 17 runs, beat Bangladesh by 18 runs, beat New Zealand by three runs and beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets.

England: lost to South Africa by six wickets, beat Thailand by 98 runs, beat Pakistan by 42 runs and beat the West Indies by 46 runs.

Australia: Lost to India by 17 runs, beat Sri Lanka by five wickets, beat Bangladesh by 86 runs and beat New Zealand by four runs.

South Africa: beat England by six wickets, beat Thailand by 113 runs, beat Pakistan by 17 runs and no result against the West Indies.