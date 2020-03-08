March 08, 2020
Poshan
ICC Women's T20 World Cup Final: Heartbroken Fans React As India Lose Plot Against Dominant Australia

Australia displayed an all-round performance to defeat India by 85 runs to win its fifth Women's T20 World Cup title on Sunday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG)

Outlook Web Bureau 08 March 2020
Dejected Indian players
Courtesy: Twitter
2020-03-08T16:21:20+0530

Indian fans were left heartbroken after defending champions Australia breezed to their record fifth ICC Women's T20 World Cup title, outclassing India by 85 runs in the summit clash at the MCG on Sunday.

Report | Highlights | Cricket News

Opting to bat, Australia rode on blistering half-centuries by openers Alyssa Healy (75) and Beth Mooney (78 not out) to post 184 for four before their bowlers, led by Megan Schutt (4/18) and Jess Jonassen (3/20), put up a disciplined effort to win their fifth title.

Chasing a challenging target, India, featuring in their maiden final of the tournament, couldn't handle the pressure and were bundled out for 99 in 19.1 overs. India suffered a batting collapse as the top order of teen sensation Shafali Verma (2), Smriti Mandhana (11), Jemimah Rodrigues (0) and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (4) departed inside the first six overs.

To add to India's woes, wicket-keeper Taniya Bhatia retired hurt in the second over after getting hit on her helmet of the bowling of left-arm spinner Jess Jonassen. Deepti Sharma (33), Veda Krishnamurthy (19) and concussion substitute Richa Ghosh (14) tried to fight back but the Australian bowlers struck at regular intervals to choke India.

Here's how fans reacted:

Brief Scores

Australia: 184 for 4 in 20 overs (Beth Mooney 78 not out, Alyssa Healy 75; Deepti Sharma 2/38)

India: 99 all out in 19.1 overs (Deepti Sharma 33, Veda Krishnamurthy 19; Megan Schutt 3/18).

(With PTI inputs)

