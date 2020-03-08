ICC Women's T20 World Cup Final: Heartbroken Fans React As India Lose Plot Against Dominant Australia

Indian fans were left heartbroken after defending champions Australia breezed to their record fifth ICC Women's T20 World Cup title, outclassing India by 85 runs in the summit clash at the MCG on Sunday.

Opting to bat, Australia rode on blistering half-centuries by openers Alyssa Healy (75) and Beth Mooney (78 not out) to post 184 for four before their bowlers, led by Megan Schutt (4/18) and Jess Jonassen (3/20), put up a disciplined effort to win their fifth title.

Chasing a challenging target, India, featuring in their maiden final of the tournament, couldn't handle the pressure and were bundled out for 99 in 19.1 overs. India suffered a batting collapse as the top order of teen sensation Shafali Verma (2), Smriti Mandhana (11), Jemimah Rodrigues (0) and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (4) departed inside the first six overs.

To add to India's woes, wicket-keeper Taniya Bhatia retired hurt in the second over after getting hit on her helmet of the bowling of left-arm spinner Jess Jonassen. Deepti Sharma (33), Veda Krishnamurthy (19) and concussion substitute Richa Ghosh (14) tried to fight back but the Australian bowlers struck at regular intervals to choke India.

Here's how fans reacted:

World Cup finals at MCG featuring Australia should he banned. Itna one-sided kar dete hai ð¤¦ð½‍âï¸ — Shubh Aggarwal (@shubh_chintak) March 8, 2020

Some of the most devastating and heartbreaking pictures for Indian cricket fans.#INDvAUS #T20WorldCup2020 pic.twitter.com/XPNBf54XXJ — Vedika AdhikariðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ (@rohitadhikari92) March 8, 2020

It's Ok Shafali Verma, You Have Achieved More Than What A 16 Year Old Can Do Don't Be Sad, We Are Proud You #TeamIndia #INDvAUS #T20WorldCup ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/hvoXu7mDb4 — Raj Kumar (@Rk75GameOver) March 8, 2020

It's ok ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ, its a sport and it was just a bad day at work. That's heart wrenching ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ. Just rise up Harder next time âÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂ. You are Champions ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¥ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¥. #INDvAUS #InternationalWomensDay pic.twitter.com/GEzyUIS5zN — ÑÂÂÂÑÂÂÂαÑÂÂÂÐºÑÂÂÂÑÂÂÂÑÂÂÂÑÂÂÂ ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ (@riteeeshtweets) March 8, 2020

Its win or lose just a matter. You still our champions ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ #T20WorldCup #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/1roxNtUcHs — Sir Jadeja Fan (@SirrrJadeja) March 8, 2020

This broke my heart into million pieces ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ­ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ very painful #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/Owfs883mMt — à¨¬à¨°à¨¾à©ÂÂÂ âÂÂÂ¬ (@imshena_) March 8, 2020

Brief Scores

Australia: 184 for 4 in 20 overs (Beth Mooney 78 not out, Alyssa Healy 75; Deepti Sharma 2/38)

India: 99 all out in 19.1 overs (Deepti Sharma 33, Veda Krishnamurthy 19; Megan Schutt 3/18).

