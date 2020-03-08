ICC Women's T20 World Cup Final: Heartbroken Fans React As India Lose Plot Against Dominant Australia

Indian fans were left heartbroken after defending champions Australia breezed to their record fifth ICC Women's T20 World Cup title, outclassing India by 85 runs in the summit clash at the MCG on Sunday.
Report | Highlights | Cricket News
Opting to bat, Australia rode on blistering half-centuries by openers Alyssa Healy (75) and Beth Mooney (78 not out) to post 184 for four before their bowlers, led by Megan Schutt (4/18) and Jess Jonassen (3/20), put up a disciplined effort to win their fifth title.
Chasing a challenging target, India, featuring in their maiden final of the tournament, couldn't handle the pressure and were bundled out for 99 in 19.1 overs. India suffered a batting collapse as the top order of teen sensation Shafali Verma (2), Smriti Mandhana (11), Jemimah Rodrigues (0) and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (4) departed inside the first six overs.
To add to India's woes, wicket-keeper Taniya Bhatia retired hurt in the second over after getting hit on her helmet of the bowling of left-arm spinner Jess Jonassen. Deepti Sharma (33), Veda Krishnamurthy (19) and concussion substitute Richa Ghosh (14) tried to fight back but the Australian bowlers struck at regular intervals to choke India.
Here's how fans reacted:
World Cup finals at MCG featuring Australia should he banned. Itna one-sided kar dete hai ð¤¦ð½âï¸— Shubh Aggarwal (@shubh_chintak) March 8, 2020
Some of the most devastating and heartbreaking pictures for Indian cricket fans.#INDvAUS #T20WorldCup2020 pic.twitter.com/XPNBf54XXJ— Vedika AdhikariðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ (@rohitadhikari92) March 8, 2020
The Heartbreak Continues..ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/Mp53TjBhs5— Troll CSK Haters™ (@CSKFansArmy) March 8, 2020
*The only player who can save Team India right now*ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ#INDvAUS #ICCWomensT20WorldCup2020 #T20WorldCupFinal pic.twitter.com/s52pgrUSyj— TweeteraðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¦ (@DoctorrSays) March 8, 2020
Dominance ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ#INDvAUS #T20WorldCupFinal pic.twitter.com/YsKWW7eGTH— sportstime247official (@mysportstime247) March 8, 2020
It's Ok Shafali Verma, You Have Achieved More Than What A 16 Year Old Can Do Don't Be Sad, We Are Proud You #TeamIndia #INDvAUS #T20WorldCup ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/hvoXu7mDb4— Raj Kumar (@Rk75GameOver) March 8, 2020
#T20WorldCup #INDvAUS— Ashish Magotra (@clutchplay) March 8, 2020
Six finals.
Five titles.
One Australia. pic.twitter.com/KCJroTB3Qf
@PMNehru— Purushottam Abuj (@pabuj) March 8, 2020
It's all result of wrong sports policies by Pandit Nehru. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¡#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/XTStFJRkps
It's ok ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ, its a sport and it was just a bad day at work. That's heart wrenching ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ. Just rise up Harder next time âÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂ. You are Champions ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¥ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¥. #INDvAUS #InternationalWomensDay pic.twitter.com/GEzyUIS5zN— ÑÂÂÂÑÂÂÂαÑÂÂÂÐºÑÂÂÂÑÂÂÂÑÂÂÂÑÂÂÂ ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ (@riteeeshtweets) March 8, 2020
Its win or lose just a matter. You still our champions ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ #T20WorldCup #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/1roxNtUcHs— Sir Jadeja Fan (@SirrrJadeja) March 8, 2020
This pictureðÂÂÂÂÂÂ 16yr old girl shefali #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/zvOr5WA2ez— KadambariðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ#PriyankKisbkuchâÂÂÂ¤ (@kadibatarka) March 8, 2020
This broke my heart into million pieces ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ very painful #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/Owfs883mMt— à¨¬à¨°à¨¾à©ÂÂÂ âÂÂÂ¬ (@imshena_) March 8, 2020
Brief Scores
Australia: 184 for 4 in 20 overs (Beth Mooney 78 not out, Alyssa Healy 75; Deepti Sharma 2/38)
India: 99 all out in 19.1 overs (Deepti Sharma 33, Veda Krishnamurthy 19; Megan Schutt 3/18).
(With PTI inputs)
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Another Delhi Man Tests Positive, Third Case In National Capital
Odisha's Jagannath Temple's Money Stuck In Yes Bank, People Ask How It Landed There
Nirbhaya Case: How Confession Of One Accused In 2013 Paved Way For Hanging Of Four
Delhi Riots: 'Sedition' Case Filed Against Javed Akhtar For Remarks On Tahir Hussain
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
Odisha's Jagannath Temple's Money Stuck In Yes Bank, People Ask How It Landed There
Show Me A Country That Says 'Everybody Is Welcome': Jaishankar On CAA
Mitchell Starc To Miss Final SA vs AUS ODI To Watch Wife Alyssa Healy In Women's T20 World Cup Final