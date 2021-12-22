Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec 22, 2021
ICC Test Rankings: Virat Kohli Slips To Seventh Among Batsmen, Marnus Labuschagne Is New No.1

Australia's Marnus Labuschagne has replaced England captain Joe Root to go atop the standings for the first time in his career. Another Aussie Steve Smith take the 3rd spot. India's Rohit Sharma is at fifth.

Australia's Marnus Labuschagne has so far scored a ton and two fifties in the ongoing Ashes 2021-22 series against England. | AP

2021-12-22T16:20:49+05:30
Published: 22 Dec 2021, Updated: 22 Dec 2021 4:20 pm

India captain Virat Kohli slipped a notch to be placed seventh in the latest ICC rankings for Test batsmen even as Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne, riding on his prolific Ashes 2021-22 form, displaced England skipper Joe Root to become the new world No.1. (More Cricket News)

India’s Rohit Sharma remained static at fifth position. Among bowlers, Ravichandran Ashwin is still in second place behind Australia skipper Pat Cummins. Kohli, who played the second Test against New Zealand, was earlier placed sixth and now with 756 points is in the seventh position.

Labuschagne has climbed to the top of the ICC rankings for batters for the very first time after sensational performances in the two matches of the Ashes so far. With career-best 912 rating points, he went past Root (897), who has dropped to the second spot.

Ranked fourth before the series, Labuschagne rose two spots to No.2 after scoring 74 in Australia’s win in the Brisbane Test. In the second Test at Adelaide, he scored a hundred and fifty (103 and 51) as Australia routed England by 275 runs to go 2-0 up in the Ashes 2021-22.

His teammate Mitchell Starc broke into the top 10 for Test bowlers after returning figures of 6/80 in the second Test, which included a four-for in the first innings that helped reduce England to 236. He moves up to the 9th spot.

In the Player Rankings for T20Is, Pakistan captain Babar Azam reclaimed the top spot in the list for batters after just one week of losing it. With scores of 0 and 7 in the first two T20Is against the West Indies, Bazar dropped two spots to No.3 in last week's rankings update.

He came roaring back and is now tied at the top of the rankings with Dawid Malan after a brilliant 79 in the final T20I that helped Pakistan complete a clean sweep over West Indies. His fellow opener Mohammad Rizwan, who has had a tremendous 2021, capped the year by climbing to No.3 in T20I batters' rankings with career-best ratings of 798.

India’s new white ball vice-captain KL Rahul is best-placed Indian at fifth position in the table. There are no Indian bowlers in top 10 T20 list.

Virat Kohli Marnus Labuschagne Rohit Sharma Ravichandran Ashwin Cricket India national cricket team Australia national cricket team Ashes ICC (International Cricket Council) ICC Test Rankings ICC T20I Rankings
