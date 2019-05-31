Chris Gayle on Saturday became the leading six-hitter in the ICC Cricket World Cup during West Indies' match against Pakistan at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. The legendary West Indies opener thus eclipsed former South Africa captain AB de Villiers' record.

Gayle, playing in his final Cricket World Cup in the ongoing tournament in England and Wales, hit three sixes during his 50-run knock off 34 balls.

The 39-year-old now has 39 sixes as against de Villiers' 37. Third on the all-time list is former Australia captain, Ricky Ponting (31).

Windies captain Jason Holder won the toss and opted to bowl at Trent Bridge. Oshane Thomas took four wickets as the two-time champions skittled Pakistan for their second-lowest World Cup total of 105.

They chased down the target inside 14 overs to register a seven-wicket win.

Thomas finished with four for 27 while Holder 3-42 and Andre Russell 2-4 shared the spoils as Pakistan were demolished in just 21.4 overs.

Opener Fakhar Zaman and Babar Azam were the joint top-scorers with 22 each in an abysmal display of batting.

The only other batsmen to reach double figures were Wahab Riaz, who scored 18, and Mohammad Hafeez (16).

Riaz put on 22 for the last wicket – the highest stand of the match – with Mohammad Amir, who made three not out.

Pakistan's lowest World Cup score was 74, made against England at Adelaide on the way to their only World Cup title in 1992.