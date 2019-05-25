ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Venue Guide: Lord’s, London

There are few sporting venues as iconic as Lord’s, and it will be the centrepiece of 2019 Cricket World Cup. It will host five matches, including the final. Matches at Lord's this summer are expected to be high scoring affairs.

Pitch: Lord's used to be a batting paradise in the noughties. It has become rather quick but as like every other venue in England, batsmen continue to rule the roost. Same can be expected during the World Cup with unpredictable weather playing its part, though.

Last time the venue hosted an ODI match in July 2018, England scored 322/7 then bowled out India for 236. The fixture also witnessed the highest score at Lord’s, with England scoring 334/4 in 1975. The lowest total here is 107, by South Africa against England in 2003. In the 61 ODIs played here, average runs scored per over is 4.71.

Capacity: 28,500

Ends: Pavilion End, Nursery End

CWC 2019 Matches (5): Pakistan Vs South Africa, England Vs Australia, Australia Vs New Zealand, Bangladesh Vs Pakistan, Final

(Stats compiled before Cricket World Cup 2019)