ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Lasith Malinga Teaches Marcus Stoinis Fine Arts Bowling Deadly Yorker After Australia Beat Sri Lanka – WATCH

Minutes after Australia hammered Sri Lanka in their final warm-up match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Lankan legend Lasith Malinga was seen teaching Aussie all-rounder Marcus Stoinis how to bowl slower yorkers.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) shared a video of veteran Malinga, who is taking part in his fourth World Cup, sharing his trade secrets with a rival after the warm-up match at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on Monday.

Watch it here:

Even after a heavy defeat, Lasith Malinga stuck around to teach Marcus Stoinis the secrets of his slower ball ð #SpiritOfCricket #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/xKtr1sJBfP — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) May 27, 2019

Acknowledging Malinga's generosity, Cricket Australia retweeted the video post.

Malinga didn't feature in the game.

Speaking to the journalists, Malinga said, "I wanted to give him tips – that's how cricket moves forward. Whoever wants to know, I will help them. I'll share tricks on how to bowl slow balls, which situation you will use it, why you want to use the slow one."

"Variations is very important in the short-format game. During IPL also he (Stoinis) had wanted to know how I bowl [it]," he added.

Both the sides start their World Cup campaign on June 1, with Sri Lanka taking on New Zealand at Cardiff while defending champions Australia face Afghanistan at Bristol.