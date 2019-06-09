﻿
During his 14-ball knock, MS Dhoni hits three fours and a six for 27 runs during India's second group match in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. One of Dhoni' shots, that six -- a flat hit against Australia's strike bowler Mitchell Starc -- left skipper Virat Kohli impressed

Outlook Web Bureau 09 June 2019
India set a 353-run target for Australia.
2019-06-09T23:50:14+0530

Former India captain MS Dhoni scored valuable 27 runs to help India set a massive 353-run target for Australia Australia in the 14th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at The Oval, London on Sunday.

During his 14-ball knock, the legendary wicketkeeper-batsman hit three fours and a six for 27 runs. One of his shots, that six -- a flat hit against Australia's strike bowler Mitchell Starc -- left skipper Virat Kohli impressed.

Watch the shot and Kohli's priceless reaction:

Shikhar Dhawan's classy hundred and a quality bowling effort powered India to a 36-run victory over Australia, thus sounding a warning bell for their opponents.

The legend of Dhawan in ICC tournaments continued to grow as his stylish 117 formed the cornerstone of a fantastic batting display that propelled India to a commanding 352 for five.

In reply, Australia never looked like getting there as they managed only 316 in 50 overs with Steve Smith (69 off 70 balls) and David Warner's (56 off 84 balls) half-centuries being of little consequence.

After a professional run-chase against South Africa in the opener, the second match saw the 'Men In Blue' burying the five-time world champions under a deluge of runs. An astounding 131 dot balls (21.5 overs) were bowled by Indian bowlers which ultimately made the difference.

