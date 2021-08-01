August 01, 2021
Hungarian Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton Booed By Max Verstappen Fans

The Mercedes driver was subjected to a chorus of jeers as he attempted to conduct his post-qualifying interview on Saturday

Agencies 01 August 2021, Last Updated at 11:24 am
Hungarian Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton Booed By Max Verstappen Fans
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain, right, after setting a pole position fist bumps with third placed Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands after the qualifying session for the Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix, at the Hungaroring racetrack in Mogyorod, Hungary, Saturday, July 31, 2021.
David W Cerny/Pool via AP
Hungarian Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton Booed By Max Verstappen Fans
Lewis Hamilton tried to tone down the ongoing feud with Max Verstappen as he was booed by the Dutchman's supporters after taking his first pole in almost three months ahead of the Grand Prix of Hungary. (More Sports News)

The Mercedes driver was subjected to a chorus of jeers as he attempted to conduct his post-qualifying interview on Saturday.

"We do have to be so careful with our words particularly as there are young kids watching" he said.

A fortnight on from Hamilton's 180mph collision with Verstappen on the first lap of the British Grand Prix, around 10,000 Dutch fans have made the journey across Europe to the Hungaroring, a dozen miles outside of Budapest.

They are creating a hostile reception for Hamilton.

One banner here read: "Sir Cheat: Karma is on its way", in reference to Hamilton's 10-second penalty for his collision with Verstappen at Silverstone.

There was also another poster of Hamilton mocked up as a crying baby in his Mercedes overalls.

AP

