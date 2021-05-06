How COVID-19 'Warrior' Sonu Sood Came To IPL Star Suresh Raina's Rescue

Sonu Sood, who has been amplifying information about COVID-19 resources through his social media accounts, Thursday pledged to help former India all-rounder Suresh Raina get an oxygen cylinder for his ailing aunt in Meerut. (More Cricket News)

Raina, 34, took to Twitter seeking leads for an oxygen cylinder in Meerut for his COVID-19 positive aunt. He wrote: “Urgent requirement of an oxygen cylinder in Meerut for my aunt. Age – 65. Hospitalised with Sever lung infection.Covid +. SPO2 without support 70. SPO2 with support 91. Kindly help with any leads," and tagged UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

Urgent requirement of an oxygen cylinder in Meerut for my aunt.



Age - 65

Hospitalised with Sever lung infection.

Covid +

SPO2 without support 70

SPO2 with support 91



Kindly help with any leads.@myogiadityanath — Suresh RainaðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ (@ImRaina) May 6, 2021

Minutes later, Sood responded to the call. The actor wrote: Send me the details bhai. Will get it delivered.

Send me the detals bhai. Will get it delivered. https://t.co/BQHCYZJYkV — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 6, 2021

Actor and philanthropist Sood has been working relentlessly to help people amid the coronavirus crisis.

Earlier, when Raina announced his retirement from international cricket, Sood said that "Cricket will never be the same without my brother @sureshraina3 .. for me you were, you are and you will always be the soul of our Indian cricket team mere bhai."

Raina returned to action in the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) with Chennai Super Kings. But the world's premier T20 cricket league has been indefinitely postponed after multiple breaches in its bio-bubble.

