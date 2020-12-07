Harry Kane Outright Top Scorer In North London Derby As Tottenham Star Hits 250th Career Goal

Tottenham captain Harry Kane became the outright top goalscorer in north London derby history with his first-half strike against Arsenal on Sunday. (More Football News)

The England international thumped the ball in off the underside of the crossbar to round off a counter-attack in the clash at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as Spurs opened up a 2-0 lead.

That was Kane's 11th goal against Spurs' bitter rivals Arsenal in all competitions, seeing him overtake Emmanuel Adebayor and Bobby Smith (10 each) as the fixture's most prolific player.

Robert Pires and Alan Sunderland are next on the list, both netting eight times in the grudge match.

The powerful drive also brought up Kane's 250th career goal for club and country, with exactly 100 of those coming at home for Tottenham.

He has scored 202 goals for Tottenham overall, 151 of those in the Premier League, and a further 32 for England.

11 - Harry Kane is now the outright top scorer in North London derbies in all competitions with 11 goals. Superman. pic.twitter.com/9GkqQcIOXR — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 6, 2020

Of the 151 goals scored in England's top flight, 92 have come from Kane's right foot, 34 with his left, 24 with his head and one via other means.

The goal against Arsenal was the 133rd he has scored from inside the box in the Premier League, meanwhile, including 22 penalties.

Kane was somewhat less prolific in the early days of his career, scoring nine times for Millwall, five times for Leyton Orient and twice for Leicester City, all those during loan spells.

The in-form striker had earlier teed up Son Heung-min for Tottenham's opening goal against Arsenal - his 10th assist in 11 Premier League matches this term, matching Mesut Ozil's recordset in 2015-16 for the quickest player to reach that tally.

