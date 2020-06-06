Harry Kane Hopes Focus On Premier League Is Advantage For Tottenham

Harry Kane hopes being able to focus solely on the Premier League sees Tottenham produce a strong finish to the season.
Sitting eighth in the table, Spurs are set to restart their campaign with a clash at home to Manchester United on June 19.
Tottenham are out of the Champions League and FA Cup, and Kane hopes that can work to their advantage.
"From our point of view we are not in any of the other competitions so we have got nine games to concentrate on picking up as many points and try and get into the Champions League spots," the forward told Sky Sports on Friday.
"So at least all our focus is going to be on one competition."
The Premier League season was suspended in March amid the coronavirus pandemic, with Spurs seven points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea.
Kane, who has scored 17 goals in 25 games this season, last played on New Year's Day after suffering a hamstring injury and the England international is ready to go.
"It feels like a pre-season, it has been good so far. I was doing individual training for a while and almost got to a stage where I was back with the team and then we had to stay at home," he said.
"It's been a chance for me to get fit, it has been six months since I have played a game so I haven't done that since I was about five years old."
