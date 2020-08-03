Indian national football team captain Sunil Chhetri turns 36 on Monday. Known as 'Captain Fantastic', he is the living embodiment of hard work and dedication as Indian football continues to take small steps towards world recognition. (More Football News)

Born in Secunderabad on August 3, 1984, Chhetri has emerged as one of India's greatest footballers. He is already the second-highest international scorer among active footballers, only behind Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo and ahead of Argentina's Lionel Messi.

The Bengaluru FC captain is also the most-capped player and all-time top goal-scorer for the Indian national team.

READ: Chhetri Voted As 2019 Asian Cup's Favourite Player

Celebrating the skipper's birthday, fans took to the social media platforms to shower him with wishes.

Here are some lovely messages:

Happy Birthday Sunil Chhetri âÂ¤ï¸Â



L E G E N D ðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³ #IndianFootball @chetrisunil11 pic.twitter.com/s5hAZjnjnT — Dribble India Football (at ðÂÂ¡) (@DribbleIndia) August 3, 2020

Happy Birthday to our Knight in Shining Armour, Sunil Chhetri! ðÂÂÂ



Born on 3rd August, 1984, #SunilChhetri is a Number '3'. Whereas, his destiny number adds to '6'. Two of the major components of the 3-6-9 family.



Let's see how the 3-6-9 spell was cast on him-@chetrisunil11 pic.twitter.com/kighzEBpQv — Sanjay B Jumaani (@sanjaybjumaani) August 3, 2020

A small thank you and a happy birthday letter to our Captain Leader Legend: Sunil Chhetri. We hope you play for many more years to come and continue being the torch bearer for Indian football#IFTWC #IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/VUUUwymCoK — Indian Football Team for World Cup (@IFTWC) August 3, 2020

The Asian Icon, Indian football's flagbearer and our very own beloved captain sunil chhetri turns 36 on 3rd August .



I am happy to unveil the common dp by @bluebattions, (an indian football fans community) before you all as part of his birthday celebration. pic.twitter.com/Yf1gEEA6rQ — I M Vijayan (@IMVijayan1) August 1, 2020

A1 since Day One! We're wishing our longest-serving player, the captain, record goalscorer and appearance maker, @chetrisunil11 the best as he celebrates his special day. You know what to do in the comments below. #HappyBirthdaySunilChhetri pic.twitter.com/ZIq86k2Izw — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) August 3, 2020

The man who carried us all these years. The man who did more for the game than the Federation itself. Glad that I share birthday with this Icon. Happy birthday Sunil Chhetri♥ï¸Â♥ï¸Â pic.twitter.com/j2fihYsMV7 — Debadutta Samal (@19times19times) August 2, 2020

ðÂÂÂIn the Era of Messi & Ronaldo,

We are the Fans of Sunil Chhetri âÂ¤ï¸ÂðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³ @chetrisunil11

Happy Birthday Captain FantasticoâÂ¼ï¸Â

#sunilchhetri #IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/1tKXov9kKp — Quadcober - Sports (@quadcober) August 2, 2020

Last week, Chhetri was voted as the favourite player of the 2019 AFC Asian Cup by fans as he finished ahead of Eldor Shomurodov of Uzbekistan.

Chhetri beat Shomurodov 51-49 in the poll after trailing in the initial stages of voting.

Two years ago, he named an Asian Icon by the AFC on his 34th birthday.

The Chhetri-led India is scheduled to face Qatar at home in a World Cup Qualifier on October 8, take on Bangladesh away on November 12 and then host Afghanistan on November 17.

Meanwhile, Football Delhi will be joined by some of the popular voices in world and Indian football to celebrate Delhi Football Day and Chhetri's birthday.

There will be a panel discussion led by Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju and some of the top football administrators.

Asian Football Confederation General Secretary-General Dato Winsdor John will also be present, along with FIFA's Sara Booth, AIFF President Praful Patel, AIFF General Secretary Kushal Das.

The e-summit will be broadcasted live on Facebook and YouTube.