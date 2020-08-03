August 03, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Happy Birthday Sunil Chhetri: Gracious Fans Extend Wishes As 'Captain Fantastic' Turns 36

Happy Birthday Sunil Chhetri: Gracious Fans Extend Wishes As 'Captain Fantastic' Turns 36

Born in Secunderabad on August 3, 1984, Sunil Chhetri has emerged as one of India's greatest footballers. He is already the second-highest international scorer among active footballers

Outlook Web Bureau 03 August 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Happy Birthday Sunil Chhetri: Gracious Fans Extend Wishes As 'Captain Fantastic' Turns 36
Sunil Chhetri
Courtesy: AIFF
Happy Birthday Sunil Chhetri: Gracious Fans Extend Wishes As 'Captain Fantastic' Turns 36
outlookindia.com
2020-08-03T10:36:30+05:30

Indian national football team captain Sunil Chhetri turns 36 on Monday. Known as 'Captain Fantastic', he is the living embodiment of hard work and dedication as Indian football continues to take small steps towards world recognition. (More Football News)

Born in Secunderabad on August 3, 1984, Chhetri has emerged as one of India's greatest footballers. He is already the second-highest international scorer among active footballers, only behind Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo and ahead of Argentina's Lionel Messi.

The Bengaluru FC captain is also the most-capped player and all-time top goal-scorer for the Indian national team.

READ: Chhetri Voted As 2019 Asian Cup's Favourite Player

Celebrating the skipper's birthday, fans took to the social media platforms to shower him with wishes.

Here are some lovely messages:

Last week, Chhetri was voted as the favourite player of the 2019 AFC Asian Cup by fans as he finished ahead of Eldor Shomurodov of Uzbekistan.

Chhetri beat Shomurodov 51-49 in the poll after trailing in the initial stages of voting.

Two years ago, he named an Asian Icon by the AFC on his 34th birthday.

The Chhetri-led India is scheduled to face Qatar at home in a World Cup Qualifier on October 8, take on Bangladesh away on November 12 and then host Afghanistan on November 17.

Meanwhile, Football Delhi will be joined by some of the popular voices in world and Indian football to celebrate Delhi Football Day and Chhetri's birthday.

There will be a panel discussion led by Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju and some of the top football administrators.

Asian Football Confederation General Secretary-General Dato Winsdor John will also be present, along with FIFA's Sara Booth, AIFF President Praful Patel, AIFF General Secretary Kushal Das.

The e-summit will be broadcasted live on Facebook and YouTube.

 

 

 

Next Story >>

Indian Golfer SSP Chawrasia Tests Positive For COVID-19

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Sunil Chhetri Football Indian football Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos