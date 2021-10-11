Advertisement
Monday, Oct 11, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Gutted Rishabh Pant Says ‘Lack Of Powerplay Wickets’ Cost Delhi Capitals Vs Chennai Super Kings

After losing Faf du Plessis in the first over itself, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Robin Uthappa stitched 110 runs for the second wicket for CSK against DC.

Gutted Rishabh Pant Says ‘Lack Of Powerplay Wickets’ Cost Delhi Capitals Vs Chennai Super Kings
Delhi Capitals have lost two consecutive close encounters in IPL 2021. They have never won the IPL but still have a chance to make the title round. Head coach Ricky Ponting will be a worried man now. | BCCI-IPL

Trending

Gutted Rishabh Pant Says ‘Lack Of Powerplay Wickets’ Cost Delhi Capitals Vs Chennai Super Kings
outlookindia.com
2021-10-11T10:19:34+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 11 Oct 2021, Updated: 11 Oct 2021 10:19 am

Not taking Chennai Super Kings (CSK) wickets in the powerplay proved to be the difference between win and defeat, said Delhi Capitals (DC) captain Rishabh Pant after Sunday's IPL 2021 Qualifier 1 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. (More Cricket News)

(HIGHLIGHTS | SCORECARD)

“Obviously it’s very disappointing, don’t have enough words to describe how we are feeling right now. The only thing we can do is rectify our mistakes and move on to the next one,” Pant said in a post-match chat.

Chasing, DC’s 172/5, Chennai Super Kings had a terrible start with an in-form Faf du Plessis out in the fourth ball of the innings. However, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Robin Uthappa stitched together 110 runs for the second wicket to put CSK in front.

Delhi Capitals grabbed three CSK wickets in the 13th and 14th overs but it was Chennai skipper MS Dhoni who finished the game with three boundaries in the final over off Tom Curran to qualify for the IPL 2021 final with two balls to spare.

From the Magazine

Phantom Comics And Phantom Cigarettes: Collective Yearning For A Vanished Past

Aesthetics Of Nostalgia: The Past Is Not Just Sounds And Symbols But The Distance From Them

Song Sung Blue: Aashiqui, Violin Man And Other Stories From Here And There

Post Card From Kashmir: The Dentist They Killed, The Driver They Assaulted

Flashback: An Old-Timer Recalls Sepia-Toned Bollywood, In 70mm

“I thought that Tom bowled beautifully throughout the match, last over unfortunately went for runs. I thought the bowler who is having a great day, it’s better to use him for the last over. I thought the score was decent but they got off to a flier in the powerplay and we didn’t get enough wickets and that was the main difference,” added Pant, who contributed with a fine fifty in the Delhi innings.

Delhi Capitals will next play the winners of Monday's Eliminator between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Pant hopes DC can win and play CSK again in the final.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Rishabh Pant Mahendra Singh Dhoni Robin Uthappa Ruturaj Gaikwad UAE Cricket Indian Premier League 2021 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Delhi Capitals Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

MS Dhoni’s Last Over Heroics For CSK Made Virat Kohli Jump ‘Out Of Seat’ - Watch Video

MS Dhoni’s Last Over Heroics For CSK Made Virat Kohli Jump ‘Out Of Seat’ - Watch Video

Delhi Capitals’ Ricky Ponting Hails MS Dhoni As ‘One Of The Greatest Finisher Of The Game’

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Lionel Messi Stars In Argentina Victory; Colombia Hold Brazil

Nations League: Kylian Mbappe, Karim Benzema Sink Spain As France Lift Title

MS Dhoni Has His Say After CSK Beat DC To Enter IPL 2021 Final, Reveals What Worked For Him In Qualifer 1

Sunil Chhetri Equals Pele Record As India Beat Nepal To Keep SAFF Championship Hopes Alive

India Women Beat Bahrain 5-0 In International Football Friendly

MS Dhoni Cameo Takes CSK To IPL 2021 Final After Fifties By Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

MS Dhoni Takes Chennai Super Kings To Another IPL Final

MS Dhoni Takes Chennai Super Kings To Another IPL Final

2021–22 ISU Challenger Series - CS Finlandia Trophy

2021–22 ISU Challenger Series - CS Finlandia Trophy

Durga Puja: When Faith Meets Art

Durga Puja: When Faith Meets Art

Last-Ball KS Bharat Six Gives RCB Big Win Vs Delhi Capitals

Last-Ball KS Bharat Six Gives RCB Big Win Vs Delhi Capitals

Advertisement

More from Sports

Mental Fatigue? Brazil Superstar Neymar Hints 2022 FIFA World Cup In Qatar Could Be His Last

Mental Fatigue? Brazil Superstar Neymar Hints 2022 FIFA World Cup In Qatar Could Be His Last

Turkish Grand Prix: Valterri Bottas Claims Season's First Win As Max Verstappen Reclaims F1 Title Lead

Turkish Grand Prix: Valterri Bottas Claims Season's First Win As Max Verstappen Reclaims F1 Title Lead

Smriti Mandhana Will Become India Captain At Some Point: Ramesh Powar

Smriti Mandhana Will Become India Captain At Some Point: Ramesh Powar

Arjun Maini Finishes 2nd In First Race Of DTM Championships Season Finale

Arjun Maini Finishes 2nd In First Race Of DTM Championships Season Finale

Read More from Outlook

India-China Military Talks Fail To Produce Any Resolutions For Ladakh Issue

India-China Military Talks Fail To Produce Any Resolutions For Ladakh Issue

Outlook Web Desk / The Indian army said that the Chinese side was not agreeable to them and failed to provide forward-looking proposals despite the 'constructive suggestions' made by India.

Beijing’s Wolf Warriors On The Prowl To Defend One-China Policy

Beijing’s Wolf Warriors On The Prowl To Defend One-China Policy

Seema Guha / In recent months, China has tried to rattle Taipei by constantly sending fighter jets into Taiwan’s air defence zone.

Dhoni’s Heroics For CSK Made Kohli Jump ‘Out Of Seat’ - Watch Video

Dhoni’s Heroics For CSK Made Kohli Jump ‘Out Of Seat’ - Watch Video

Koushik Paul / MS Dhoni smashed a six-ball 18 against Delhi Capitals to revive memories of his ability to finish matches. CSK entered the IPL final for the ninth time.

Amrapali Mess: Two-And-Half-Years After SC Verdict, No Succour For Home-Buyers

Amrapali Mess: Two-And-Half-Years After SC Verdict, No Succour For Home-Buyers

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Flat owners accuse the Supreme Court-appointed Court Receiver of complicating the process of reconciliation.

Advertisement