Gutted Rishabh Pant Says ‘Lack Of Powerplay Wickets’ Cost Delhi Capitals Vs Chennai Super Kings

Not taking Chennai Super Kings (CSK) wickets in the powerplay proved to be the difference between win and defeat, said Delhi Capitals (DC) captain Rishabh Pant after Sunday's IPL 2021 Qualifier 1 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. (More Cricket News)

(HIGHLIGHTS | SCORECARD)

“Obviously it’s very disappointing, don’t have enough words to describe how we are feeling right now. The only thing we can do is rectify our mistakes and move on to the next one,” Pant said in a post-match chat.

Chasing, DC’s 172/5, Chennai Super Kings had a terrible start with an in-form Faf du Plessis out in the fourth ball of the innings. However, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Robin Uthappa stitched together 110 runs for the second wicket to put CSK in front.

Delhi Capitals grabbed three CSK wickets in the 13th and 14th overs but it was Chennai skipper MS Dhoni who finished the game with three boundaries in the final over off Tom Curran to qualify for the IPL 2021 final with two balls to spare.

“I thought that Tom bowled beautifully throughout the match, last over unfortunately went for runs. I thought the bowler who is having a great day, it’s better to use him for the last over. I thought the score was decent but they got off to a flier in the powerplay and we didn’t get enough wickets and that was the main difference,” added Pant, who contributed with a fine fifty in the Delhi innings.

Delhi Capitals will next play the winners of Monday's Eliminator between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Pant hopes DC can win and play CSK again in the final.