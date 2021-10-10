DC Vs CSK, IPL 2021, Live Cricket Scores: Delhi Capitals Sweat Over Fitness Of Marcus Stoinis

Preview

Finalists in 2020, league toppers in 2021, Delhi Capitals look good going into Sunday's IPL fixture against Chennai Super Kings at the Dubai International cricket stadium. This DC vs CSK is like a virtual semifinal with the winning team going into the final scheduled on October 15. Delhi Capitals have not lost to Chennai Super Kings in the league stage but that does not make them favourites against a dangerous CSK team that knows how to play the big matches. CSK did not make the playoffs last year but this time, MS Dhoni's team has been tactically smart and made the knockouts after finishing No. 2 in the league table. DC and CSK look well-matched in terms of personnel but Delhi have been sweating over the fitness of Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis, who has missed much of the UAE leg due to injury. If Stonis is available, he will replace Ripan Patel. CSK have sorted out their fourth overseas player problem. Veteran West Indian all-rounder Dwayne Bravo, who has chipped in with crucial breakthroughs, is a ready replacement for seam-bowling all-rounder Sam Curran, who is out injured and out of the IPL. Both Delhi and Chennai lost their last league games. DC were stunned by a last-ball six from RCB's KS Bharat while CSK suffered a heavier defeat when they lost to Punjab Kings by six wickets and with 42 balls remaining.