Sunday, Oct 10, 2021
DC Vs CSK, IPL 2021, Live Cricket Scores: Delhi Capitals Sweat Over Fitness Of Marcus Stoinis

Follow here live cricket scores and updates of Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings in Dubai. DC have not lost to CSK in IPL2021.

Delhi Capitals have never won the IPL. A victory today versus Chennai Super Kings in Dubai will take DC to the IPL 2021 final. Follow live cricket scores of DC vs CSK here. | Photo: BCCI-IPL

2021-10-10T17:47:01+05:30
Jayanta Oinam
Jayanta Oinam

Jayanta Oinam

Published: 10 Oct 2021, Updated: 10 Oct 2021 5:47 pm

IPL 2021 Qualifier 1

  • Chennai Super Kings

  • Delhi Capitals

Teams will be announced at the toss

  • 6:16 PM

    Ashes Update

    Meanwhile, England have named a 17-man squad for the Ashes tour.

    Squad: Joe Root (c), James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Dawid Malan, Craig Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

  • 5:51 PM

    The Rivalry

    Delhi Capitals have defeated Chennai Super Kings in their four meetings but when they last met in a playoff, CSK won and Delhi Capitals were knocked out!

     

  • 5:41 PM

    Preview

    Finalists in 2020, league toppers in 2021, Delhi Capitals look good going into Sunday's IPL fixture against Chennai Super Kings at the Dubai International cricket stadium. This DC vs CSK is like a virtual semifinal with the winning team going into the final scheduled on October 15. Delhi Capitals have not lost to Chennai Super Kings in the league stage but that does not make them favourites against a dangerous CSK team that knows how to play the big matches. CSK did not make the playoffs last year but this time, MS Dhoni's team has been tactically smart and made the knockouts after finishing No. 2 in the league table. DC and CSK look well-matched in terms of personnel but Delhi have been sweating over the fitness of Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis, who has missed much of the UAE leg due to injury. If Stonis is available, he will replace Ripan Patel. CSK have sorted out their fourth overseas player problem. Veteran West Indian all-rounder Dwayne Bravo, who has chipped in with crucial breakthroughs, is a ready replacement for seam-bowling all-rounder Sam Curran, who is out injured and out of the IPL. Both Delhi and Chennai lost their last league games. DC were stunned by a last-ball six from RCB's KS Bharat while CSK suffered a heavier defeat when they lost to Punjab Kings by six wickets and with 42 balls remaining.

  • 5:36 PM

    Welcome

    Hello and welcome to Outlook's live coverage of IPL 2021 match between Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings in Dubai. Of the 10 IPL matches held in Dubai so far, seven have been won by the team batting second.

Jayanta Oinam Mahendra Singh Dhoni Rishabh Pant Dubai UAE Cricket Cricket - IPL Indian Premier League 2021 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Delhi Capitals Live Score Live Blog Sports
