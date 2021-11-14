Advertisement
Sunday, Nov 14, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Gokulam Kerala Beat FC Bunyodkor To End AFC Women's Club Championship Campaign On A High

Ghanaian striker Elshaddai Acheampong helped Gokulam Kerala beat FC Bunyodkor of Uzbekistan 3-1 in their final AFC Women's Club Championship match.

Gokulam Kerala Beat FC Bunyodkor To End AFC Women's Club Championship Campaign On A High
| Courtesy: AFC

Trending

Gokulam Kerala Beat FC Bunyodkor To End AFC Women's Club Championship Campaign On A High
outlookindia.com
2021-11-14T00:38:03+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 14 Nov 2021, Updated: 14 Nov 2021 12:38 am

Indian Women's League champions Gokulam Kerala registered a comfortable 3-1 win against Uzbek side, FC Bunyodkor in Aqaba, Jordan on Saturday to sign off their 2021 AFC Women's Club Championship campaign in style. (More Football News)

The win assured Gokulam at least a third-place finish in the four-team competition, which is being organised as a FIFA-AFC pilot tournament.

After a sluggish start, the Indian side took the lead through Elshaddai Acheampong's goal with the Ghanian striker slotting home in the 34th minute from a Soumya Guguloth header.

After taking a deserved 1-0 at the break, Acheampong won a penalty in the 62nd minute following a push from rival captain Luiza Sadirova inside the box.

Manisha Kalyan made it 2-0 for Malabarians by converting from the spot. But Bunyodkor fought back with Umida Zoirova scoring soon after conceding the second goal.

From the Magazine

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions In India

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Public MBA Institutions In India

The Great Indian Dream: How Youngsters Are Creating Wealth With Offbeat Ideas

Indian Richie Rich: A Billion Bucks Worth Of Brash And Brilliant Minds

Diary | 'Udham Singh' Is An Emotional Journey: Vicky Kaushal

Gokulam restored the two-goal lead with substitute Karen Stefanny Paez scoring in the 68th minute from a deflection after Acheampong’s shot hit the woodwork.

Gokulam started their campaign with a 1-2 defeat against hosts Amman. In the second match, Malabarians lost 0-1 to the Iranian side, Shahrdari Sirjan.

Star of the match, Acheampong was one of the five overseas recruits Gokulam signed before the tournament. Adriana Tirado (Puerto Rico), Win Theingi Tun (Myanmar), Karen Steffany (Colombia) and Susan Duah (Ghana) are the other four.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Amman, Jordan Women's Football Gokulam Kerala FC Football Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

AUS Vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2021: Eerie Similarity En Route To Final Is Simply Startling

AUS Vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2021: Eerie Similarity En Route To Final Is Simply Startling

NZ Vs AUS, T20 World Cup Final: Australia 'Have The Depth And Quality' To Beat New Zealand, Warns Aaron Finch

Discarded Ahsan Ali Hits Triple Century In Pakistan's Quaid-e-Azam Trophy

NZ Vs AUS, T20 World Cup Final: Kane Williamson Plays Down The Hype, Says It's 'One-off Match' For New Zealand

ATP Finals: Word No.1 Novak Djokovic Aims To End Six-Year Title Drought in Turin

Khel Ratna Sunil Chhetri Thanks Real 'Superstars'

ISL 2021-22: Arindam Bhattacharya Named East Bengal Captain

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Gareth Southgate Heaps Praise On Hattrick Hero Harry Kane After 5-0 Win

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

National Sports Awards 2021: India Honours Its sporting Best At Dazzling Ceremony

National Sports Awards 2021: India Honours Its sporting Best At Dazzling Ceremony

Photos: Pushkar Camel Fair Back After Covid Outbreak

Photos: Pushkar Camel Fair Back After Covid Outbreak

Epiphany For Revival

Epiphany For Revival

Mathew Wade Cameo Sinks Pakistan, Puts Australia In T20 World Cup Final

Mathew Wade Cameo Sinks Pakistan, Puts Australia In T20 World Cup Final

Advertisement

More from Sports

Brazilian Grand Prix: Max Verstappen Investigated For Allegedly 'Touching' Rear Wing Of Lewis Hamilton's Car

Brazilian Grand Prix: Max Verstappen Investigated For Allegedly 'Touching' Rear Wing Of Lewis Hamilton's Car

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Roberto Mancini Laments Late Penalty Miss In Switzerland Draw

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Roberto Mancini Laments Late Penalty Miss In Switzerland Draw

Live Streaming Of Australia Vs New Zealand: Where To Watch T20 World Cup 2021 Final Between AUS Vs NZ Live

Live Streaming Of Australia Vs New Zealand: Where To Watch T20 World Cup 2021 Final Between AUS Vs NZ Live

National Sports Awards 2021: Neeraj Chopra, Mithali Raj Among Stars Honoured By President Ram Nath Kovind

National Sports Awards 2021: Neeraj Chopra, Mithali Raj Among Stars Honoured By President Ram Nath Kovind

Read More from Outlook

Why Congress And Regional Parties Aren’t Being Able to Unite

Why Congress And Regional Parties Aren’t Being Able to Unite

Vikas Pathak / Even as the BJP remains the single most powerful party at the central level, the opposition is engaged in contests in state polls and does not hesitate to trade barbs.

Kangana Again In Storm: Himachal Stunned -- BJP Mum, Congress Seeks Action, Threatens FIR

Kangana Again In Storm: Himachal Stunned -- BJP Mum, Congress Seeks Action, Threatens FIR

Ashwani Sharma / Several natives in Kangana's village Bhambla—where her family lives, described her ‘habitual’ about making controversial remarks and stirring unnecessary storms.

NZ Vs AUS, T20 World Cup Final: All You Need To Know

NZ Vs AUS, T20 World Cup Final: All You Need To Know

Jayanta Oinam / Bitter Trans-Tasman rivals, Australia and New Zealand clash in the final of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 final. Here's a primer.

Brand Factor: Did Influencers Push Up Diwali Sales?

Brand Factor: Did Influencers Push Up Diwali Sales?

Kamalika Ghosh / Brands continue to tap influencer marketing this festive season to push sales, drive revenue

Advertisement