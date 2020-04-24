'God Of Cricket', Sachin Tendulkar Turns 47

Former Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar turned 47 on Friday. The Maharashtra-born player had an illustrious career in the game, creating several records.

Tendulkar made his debut in Test cricket on November 15, 1989. In the same year on December 18, he played his first ODI match.

The legendary cricketer has the most number of runs in the longest format of the game, amassing 15,921 runs. Along the way, Tendulkar scored 51 Test centuries, most by any player.

Things are no different in ODI cricket as Tendulkar atop the list of most runs in this format as well. He has accumulated 18,426 runs in ODI which includes 49 tons.

Tendulkar represented the country in six World Cups during his career that lasted for 24 years. He was the part of the 2011 World Cup-winning squad.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was among the first ones to extend wishes to Master Blaster.

BCCI took to Twitter to post highlights of Tendulkar's inning against England in 2008 when he struck 103* runs to hand India a six-wicket victory.

"As the Master Blaster @sachin_rt turns 47, we relive one of his glorious knocks against England in 2008. He dedicated this ton - 41st in Test cricket, to the victims of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack. Here's wishing the legend a very happy birthday #HappyBirthdaySachin," BCCI captioned the video.

However, this year, the cricketer will not celebrate his birthday due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis in the country.