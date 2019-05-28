French Open 2019: Novak Djokovic, Serena Williams Advance To Second Round

Also Read Nadal Enters Round 2; Wozniacki Out

Novak Djokovic sailed into the second round of the French Open 2019 as he defeated Hubert Hurkacz 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 in the first round on Monday.

World No. 1 Djokovic was seen at his best and displayed his trademark attacking play in the first round match that lasted for an hour and 36 minutes on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

As a result of this win, the Serbian recorded his 22nd consecutive Grand Slam win and this is his 64th win at Roland Garros.

Djokovic looked impressive throughout the match and he barely lost a point on serve and he had to play against only two break points.

The 32-year-old fired 23 aces and 13 unforced errors and he controlled the pace of the match with deep and accurate groundstrokes, leaving Hurkacz far behind.

Both the players were able to land a significant number of first serves in, but Djokovic made a difference with the second serve.

The Serbian lost only five points behind the initial shot, maintaining the pressure on Hubert.

Djokovic was able to forge a lead of 6-4, 6-2 in just 64 minutes. Finally in the third set, an ace helped Djokovic to hold at love in the eighth game and as a result, he made his way into the second round.

Serena Vanquishes Vitalia

Serena Williams overpowered Vitalia Diatchenko to register a 2-6, 6-1, 6-0 victory in the first round on Monday.

After losing the first set everything worked out well for Williams and she came out furiously to dominate Diatchenko and registered thumping victories in the next two sets which included a bagel in the final set.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion, who struggled with a knee injury for much of the season, was playing her second match on the red clay after withdrawing from the second round of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.

If Williams manages to clinch her 24th Grand Slam title, she will equal Margaret Court's all-time record of 24 Grand Slam titles.

Williams will now face either Japan's Kurumi Nara or Dalila Jakupovic to secure her place in the last 32.

(ANI)