November 23, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Former South Africa Defender Anele Ngcongca Dies In Car Crash At 33

Former South Africa Defender Anele Ngcongca Dies In Car Crash At 33

Anele Ngcongca played for South Africa from 2009-16. He made 53 appearances for Bafana Bafana and was a member of the team when South Africa hosted the 2010 World Cup

Agencies 23 November 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Former South Africa Defender Anele Ngcongca Dies In Car Crash At 33
Anele Ngcongca
Courtesy: Twitter
Former South Africa Defender Anele Ngcongca Dies In Car Crash At 33
outlookindia.com
2020-11-23T18:22:29+05:30

Anele Ngcongca, a former South Africa defender who played for the host team at the 2010 World Cup, died in a car crash early Monday. (More Football News)

He was 33.

The South African government said Ngcongca died in the crash in the Kwazulu-Natal province. South African media reports said he was a passenger in the car and the driver, a woman, was in the hospital in critical condition. She was not identified.

Ngcongca played for South Africa from 2009-16. He made 53 appearances for Bafana Bafana and was a member of the team when South Africa hosted the 2010 World Cup.

Ngcongca's current club, Mamelodi Sundowns, offered condolences to his family and friends. He also played for Belgian club Genk for nearly a decade from 2007-16, winning a league title and the Belgian Cup twice.

Ngcongca was on loan at Kwazulu-Natal-based club AmaZulu at the time of his death.

(AP)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

NBA Trade: LeBron James' LA Lakers Set To Sign Marc Gasol – Report

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Agencies South Africa Football Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos