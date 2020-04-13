Former Pakistan Cricket Captain Ramiz Raja Feels Babar Azam Can Become Better Than Virat Kohli

Former Pakistan cricket captain Ramiz Raja feels that Babar Azam can better Virat Kohli, if he works on his game. Raja also feels that Azam needs to think about scoring runs and winning matches for his country.

Ramiz also advised Azam to free his mind and think in positive terms.

According to Cricket Pakistan, "He has the potential to even beat Virat Kohli but he needs to free up [his mind] and not think about losing. As soon as he does that and thinks about scoring runs and winning, he will remain a great player for a very long time."

"For Babar Azam, [the] sky is the limit. Until and unless he gets the environment which is encouraging and engaging, he won’t be able to live up to his potential," he continued.

"Look he (Kohli) has already achieved a lot. He is a legend in his country. Honestly there is no comparison with me right now but eventually I also want to get where he is today," said Azam in the past.

"The media and people have drawn comparisons between me and Virat Kohli but I realise that I still need to get more runs in red ball cricket to be ranked among the top players. That is why in recent months I have been focusing a lot on getting consistent scores in Test matches," he added.

"I don’t feel any pressure if anyone compares me with Kohli or (Steve) Smith. I am now more focused on my batting and I spend hours watching videos of my innings. I catch my mistakes and then I try to ensure I don’t commit them again the next time," he quipped.