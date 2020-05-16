May 16, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Former England And Arsenal Defender Kenny Sansom Hospitalised

Former England And Arsenal Defender Kenny Sansom Hospitalised

Kenny Sansom, who played for England and Arsenal, has been hospitalised.

Omnisport 16 May 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Former England And Arsenal Defender Kenny Sansom Hospitalised
Kenny Sansom's hospitalisation was confirmed via his Twitter account on Friday, with coronavirus ruled out as the cause and no further details provided.
Getty Images
Former England And Arsenal Defender Kenny Sansom Hospitalised
outlookindia.com
2020-05-16T09:01:41+0530

Former England and Arsenal defender Kenny Sansom has been hospitalised after falling ill.

Coronavirus Outbreak Coverage | Sports News

The 61-year-old's hospitalisation was confirmed via his Twitter account on Friday, with coronavirus ruled out as the cause and no further details provided.

"Kenny is currently ill in hospital. He is being well cared for and does not have COVID-19," a tweet read.

"Kenny's family and close friends kindly ask the media to respect his and their privacy, plus that of the healthcare workers treating Kenny."

Sansom played 86 games for England in the 1970s and '80s, while he enjoyed a long spell at Arsenal as a player.

He joined Arsenal from Crystal Palace in 1980, making nearly 400 appearances for the Gunners before later playing for Newcastle United, QPR, Coventry City, Everton, Brentford and Watford.

Next Story >>

FIFA Postpone The Best Awards Ceremony Scheduled For Milan In September

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Omnisport Football Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos