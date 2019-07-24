﻿
Cricket remains one of the most complex sports with many complex rules. Relive one such incident which left players and fans confused

Outlook Web Bureau 24 July 2019
One stubborn bail!
Days after England won their maiden ICC Cricket World Cup trophy beatingNew Zealand in the final of the 2019 edition, courtesy the boundary count-back rule after scores were tied even after the Super Over, cricket witnessed another bizarre incident during a Division Two match, this time the bail being the culprit.

Also Read: Why England Won Despite Scores Being Tied After Super Over

In a video shared by Sanderstead CC, which has since gone viral, a batsman survives despite the ball hitting the stumps. The bowler did manage to dislodge one of the bails off the groove, but to his and the fielding team's chagrin, the bail remained balance on top of the off-stump.

Here's the video:

Popular cricket portal ESPNCricifo also shared a footage of the unbelievable event, asking "so is that out or not".  It forced fans to revisit the World Cup final, with many jockingly saying it depends on which team is batting. Here are some reactions:

So is that out or not?

As one of the fans pointed out, that's not out. According to Law 29.1.1, "bail has to be completely removed from the top of the stumps..."

It may be mentioned that during the recent World Cup in England and Wales, there were incidents where in players and fans were left frustrated after the bails fail to fall even after the ball hitting the stumps.

England Cricket Sports

