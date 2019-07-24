Days after England won their maiden ICC Cricket World Cup trophy beatingNew Zealand in the final of the 2019 edition, courtesy the boundary count-back rule after scores were tied even after the Super Over, cricket witnessed another bizarre incident during a Division Two match, this time the bail being the culprit.

In a video shared by Sanderstead CC, which has since gone viral, a batsman survives despite the ball hitting the stumps. The bowler did manage to dislodge one of the bails off the groove, but to his and the fielding team's chagrin, the bail remained balance on top of the off-stump.

Here's the video:

Popular cricket portal ESPNCricifo also shared a footage of the unbelievable event, asking "so is that out or not". It forced fans to revisit the World Cup final, with many jockingly saying it depends on which team is batting. Here are some reactions:

Depends which team is batting. If it's England then it is not out. — Bhavin JM Dedhia ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ (@BhavinJMD) July 24, 2019

How many boundaries did the batsman hit before this delivery? Was it greater than the batsman who was dismissed before him? — Akshay Sarma (@Akshay2910) July 24, 2019

According to ICC..

Between bowler and batsman, the decision will be in favor of the one who ever has scored more boundaries.

Batsman : yes !!!

Bowler : WHAT THE FUUCCCCC.. — à¤ÂÂÂà¤¶à¥ÂÂÂà¤· à¤ÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂà¤®à¤¾à¤° (@login2ak) July 24, 2019

Not out while England ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ´ó ÂÂÂ§ó ÂÂÂ¢ó ÂÂÂ¥ó ÂÂÂ®ó ÂÂÂ§ó ÂÂÂ¿ batting

Out while New Zealand ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¿ batting — Jigsaw (@sri_jigsaw) July 24, 2019

If the batsman has scored more boundaries than the bowler in this innings, NOT OUT and 6 overthrows — Niel (@nielkraai3000) July 24, 2019

After the World Cup finals nothing is bizarre anymore — ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¶ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ½‍âÂÂÂÂÂÂï¸ÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¨‍ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ©‍ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ§ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¨ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ½‍ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ»ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ½ (@saikiranv) July 24, 2019

So is that out or not?

As one of the fans pointed out, that's not out. According to Law 29.1.1, "bail has to be completely removed from the top of the stumps..."

It may be mentioned that during the recent World Cup in England and Wales, there were incidents where in players and fans were left frustrated after the bails fail to fall even after the ball hitting the stumps.