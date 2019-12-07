December 10, 2019
Poshan
FIFA Club World Cup: Liverpool Matches Moved To New Qatari Venue

FIFA has declared the Education City Stadium will not be ready to host the Club World Cup final, leading to a change of venue

Omnisport 07 December 2019
Liverpool's two Club World Cup matches have been moved from Al Rayyan to Doha after FIFA was forced to switch the venue for the final. (More Football News)

The new Education City Stadium was scheduled to host the European champions in a semi-final on December 18, in addition to the final and third-place play-off on December 21.

But the official opening of the 40,000-seat venue has been delayed until 2020 after FIFA failed to complete the relevant test events on time.

The matches have been moved to the Khalifa International Stadium, which will now host five games in total.

"Construction at Education City Stadium is complete and the venue is now operational," read a FIFA statement.

"However, the necessary certification process took longer than expected and therefore the stadium was unable to host the required test events prior to the semi-final and final of the FIFA Club World Cup at full capacity.

"The priority is to ensure an enjoyable experience for all fans so it was decided to open the stadium at a later date."

Liverpool said club officials would visit Qatar in the coming days to inspect Khalifa International Stadium, "as per our protocols".

The tournament is due to begin on December 11, when Xavi's Al Sadd take on OFC Champions League winners Hienghene Sport at Jassim bin Hamad Stadium in Doha.

