FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019: Holders United States Stunned By France In Quarter-Final Upset

The United States' defence of their FIBA Basketball World Cup title ended as the title favourites slipped to a 89-79 quarter-final defeat to France

Omnisport 11 September 2019
France's Evan Fournier reacts as he fights for the ball against United States' Khris Middleton at left and United States' Marcus Smart at right during a quarterfinal match for the FIBA Basketball World Cup in Dongguan in southern China's Guangdong province on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. France defeated United States 89-79.
AP Photo
2019-09-11T22:34:45+0530

Rudy Gobert starred as France ended the United States' title bid with a 89-79 shock victory in the FIBA World Cup quarter-finals. (More Sports News)

Defending champions USA lost their first game in the tournament since 2006 as their star-studded line-up failed to deliver and France advanced to the last four.

Gobert was the main man for France, with the Utah Jazz center netting 21 points and amassing 16 rebounds, along with two assists, while making a superb block with just under a minute to play.

France spoiled an impressive performance from Donovan Mitchell, Gobert's NBA team-mate, who led Team USA with 29 points.

Only two other Americans scored in double figures as Marcus Smart and Kemba Walker finished with 11 and 10 points respectively.

Both teams had similar shooting numbers, but France dominated on the boards and won the rebound battle 44-28, while also shooting 17 more free throws.

Team USA will play Serbia on Thursday for the right to play in the fifth-place game, while France will prepare to face Argentina in the semi-finals on Friday.

The defeat means the USA will finish without a medal in the World Cup for just the second time in the last 10 editions of the tournament, and the first time since 2002.

