FC Goa Vs Hyderabad FC Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Indian Super League Football Match

FC Goa will begin life without Sergio Lobera when they take on Hyderabad FC in their penultimate home match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2019-20 season on Wednesday at Fatorda. The Gaurs will look to keep up the momentum in order not to lose out in the race for the top spot which guarantees a berth in the AFC Champions League group stages. The management took the decision to part ways with Lobera and instead have appointed Clifford Miranda as the interim coach with Derrick Pereira as the technical director. (More Football News)

Goa have been amongst the most prolific teams this season with 32 goals in 15 matches. This will be the penultimate home game of the season for Goa and they would look to iron out any issues in the game before the play-offs. Midfielder Edu Bedia remains suspended with four bookings but influential midfielder Ahmed Jahouh will return to provide Goa with a cushion ahead of the four-man defence.

Amongst the top three teams, Goa have conceded the most - 20 with Bengaluru FC (9) and ATK (10).

Meanwhile, Hyderabad FC have six points from 15 matches and need another four to avoid having the worst points tally after 18 matches. What would concern coach Javier Lopez is that his team haven't kept a clean-sheet all through the campaign and have the worst defensive record with 33 goals leaked in. They are coming into the game on the back of a 1-0 defeat to

Bengaluru FC, a game in which they missed a penalty and were denied on a couple of occasions by goalkeeper Gurpreet Sandhu.

They have loaned out players in the January transfer window and have also roped in a few players such Souvik Chakrabarti and Hitesh Sharma.

