The last of fifth-round matches of the 2018-19 FA Cup will see two teams with contrasting forms. It's Chelsea vs Manchester United in a repeat of last season's final. This is England's most played football fixture in recent times, and has all the makings of a classic encounter.

In the last five meetings, including last season's FA encounter, both the sides have two wins each and a drawn one.

Eden Hazard scored from the spot at Wembley Stadium to give the Blues the FA Cup title last year. Chelsea beat United by similar margins in the quarters of the Cup in 2013 and 2017.

The winner of the match, their 16th meeting in 111 years, will join Wolves, Millwall, Crystal Palace, Manchester City, Swansea, Watford and Brighton in the quarter-finals.

Despite their recent poor form, Chelsea’s overall recent record in home FA Cup ties this decade against fellow top-six Premier League sides is spotless (W4, D0, L0).

In the previous round, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's United negotiated a tough test, beating Arsenal 3-1 on hostile turf, while Maurizio Sarri's Blues beat Nottingham 2-0 at home.

All You Need To Know About The Match:

Date: February 19

Venue: Stamford Bridge

Venue: Stamford Bridge

TV Guide: Sony Pictures Network India

Live Streaming: SonyLiv

Cup head-to-head:

Last time Chelsea lost to United in Cup was way back in March 1999, and have since won four ties against United.

Players to watch out for:

New arrival Gonzalo Higuain is aiming to score in successive home games for the first time as a Chelsea striker.

Sergio Romero is almost certain to play instead of David de Gea, and he will hold the key to United fortunes.

Key facts:

Having met 63 times in little over two decades, this is the most-played fixture in England since 1997-98.

Chelsea can become the first side to knock out United in five consecutive meetings in FA Cup.

This will be their fifth meeting in six years, with Chelsea winning 1-0 on the last three matches.

United have failed to win any of their last nine matches against Chelsea. In fact, they have won only two of their 22 away games against the Blues.

But Chelsea have lost six of their last 14 league outings after starting the season with 12 unbeaten matches.

United are aiming to equal Arsenal's record 13 titles.

Likely XIs:

Chelsea (4-1-2-2-1): Arrizabalaga; Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Luiz, Alonso; Jorginho; Kante, Barkley; Pedro, Hazard; Higuan

United (4-2-3-1): Romero; Young, Lindelof, Smalling, Shaw; Herrera, Matic; Sanchez, Pogba, Rashford; Lukaku

Prediction: Chelsea to win 2-1.