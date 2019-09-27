Poshan
﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  Example Of Rajan To Illustrate Fact But No Note To Ethics Officer: CoA Member On Rahul Dravid Conflict Of Interest Case

Example Of Rajan To Illustrate Fact But No Note To Ethics Officer: CoA Member On Rahul Dravid Conflict Of Interest Case

Rahul Dravid is currently involved in a conflict of interest fiasco with the BCCI.

PTI 27 September 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Example Of Rajan To Illustrate Fact But No Note To Ethics Officer: CoA Member On Rahul Dravid Conflict Of Interest Case
Rahul Dravid is a former India captain.
Twitter
Example Of Rajan To Illustrate Fact But No Note To Ethics Officer: CoA Member On Rahul Dravid Conflict Of Interest Case
outlookindia.com
2019-09-27T22:09:57+0530

The examples of 'Leave of Absence' of former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan and NITI Aayog vice-chairman Arvind Panagariya from their respective US universities were cited only to "illustrate fact" in the Rahul Dravid conflict case but wasn't included in the formal note, said CoA member Lt Gen Ravi Thodge.

(Cricket News)

However, Thodge termed reports that the Committee of Administrators (COA) chief Vinod Rai did not consult fellow members a "blatant lie and factually incorrect".

"The Rahul Dravid Conflict issue was discussed threadbare. The CoA met in Mumbai and Dravid also came for discussion. The examples of Rajan and Panagariya are only to illustrate a fact. No note was sent to Ethics Officer citing this example," Thodge told PTI.

Thodge clarified that when Ethics Officer D K Jain asked for CoA's comments, the panel unanimously replied, stating that it found no conflict.

"The Ethics Officer had asked for COA comments on the allegations. The COA unanimously, with all three members present, replied stating that we found no conflict because he is not employed by any franchise owner.

"Hence the entire basis of conflict is unfounded. So COA was only responding to the query of the Ethics Officer," said Thodge, who feels that it is a "proper conspiracy to defame CoA before they relinquish office."

Subscribe to Outlook’s Newsletter

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
PTI Football Sports
Next Story : World Athletics Championships: M Sreeshankar Begins India's Campaign On Poor Note With Below Par Effort
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Sports
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS





Advertisement
Advertisement