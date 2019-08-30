Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi on Friday hailed former Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee while blaming Narendra Modi for the deteriorating relationship between the two neighbours. (More Cricket News)

Afridi, 39, came dressed in military uniform to the Pakistan government-organised event 'Kashmir Hour' in Karachi in the wake of the abrogation of Article 370 by India.

Addressing the gathering, he said: "You (Modi) and your supporters have badly harmed the image of India. There are a number of educated people in India who speak of understanding. You need to hear those people".

The former captain of the Pakistan cricket team said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and others had tried to clarify on the issue.

"India-Pakistan relations were very good during the regime of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. We were visiting each-other, people were happy," he said.

However, since you have come to power... what you did in Gujarat, or what you are doing in Kashmir...is a big sign of ignorance. We have tried our best to improve India-Pakistan ties," he added.

According to a report in Roznama Pakistan, people at the event, organised at Mohammad Ali Jinnah's gravesite, gave Afridi a warm welcome when he arrived clad in Pakistan military attire.

Afridi had earlier called for UN intervention as well as that of the US after the Indian government abrogated the provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution that accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced that a 30-minute event will take place every week in his country to show solidarity with the Kashmiri people.