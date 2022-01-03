Advertisement
Monday, Jan 03, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Ex-Australian U-19 Cricketer Jamie Mitchell Accuses Team Official Of Sexual Abuse

Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley acknowledged the courage of Jamie Mitchell for bringing the case to the board's notice. He added that the apex cricket body of Australia is assisting the police in their investigation.

Ex-Australian U-19 Cricketer Jamie Mitchell Accuses Team Official Of Sexual Abuse
Representational image. | File Photo

Trending

Ex-Australian U-19 Cricketer Jamie Mitchell Accuses Team Official Of Sexual Abuse
outlookindia.com
2022-01-03T19:42:38+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 03 Jan 2022, Updated: 03 Jan 2022 7:42 pm

Former Australia Under-19 cricketer Jamie Mitchell has alleged that he was "sexually abused" by team officials during the tour of Sri Lanka in 1985. (More Cricket News)

Mitchell, now 55, alleged he was assaulted after a team doctor treated him with a sedative. He made the allegations in an Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) interview.

Mitchell was an 18-year-old batsman on that tour. The under-19 side was seen as a "feeder" into the national side.

Australian police are investigating allegations and Cricket Australia said it is co-operating with the police investigation.

Mitchell had decided to seek answers from Cricket Australia last August after seeing a team picture online. He also reported the matter to the government's corruption and abuse watchdog which contacted federal police.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

Mitchell -- speaking through his lawyers -- said the tour had caused "trauma and distress" throughout his life, and he was now searching for answers regarding what may have happened on the tour.

"I'm relieved that, finally, there's some scrutiny of that 1985 tour," Mitchell was quoted as saying by ABC website.

"Instead of being a highlight of my cricketing life, the tour has caused me trauma and distress over many years.

"Cricket Australia has a chance to distinguish itself by facing up to this issue and doing the right thing. And that means transparency, starting with proper answers to many questions. I'm going to send a list of them to Cricket Australia."

Among a list of six questions, Mitchell said he wants to know where the reports and reviews of the tour are, and what happened to his medical records from the tour.

"My focus is on getting answers and on player welfare. I'm expecting Cricket Australia to take this very seriously."

According to reports, on the night of March 30 in Colombo, Mitchell said he felt unwell and went to the team doctor, who injected him with a strong drug that knocked him out for at least 10 hours.

He said his teammates were instructed not to check up on him in his room that night, and he believes in that period he was assaulted by a leading team official. He did not give any further details in the interview on how that occurred.

"My teammates left. Anyone could have come in and had access to me," he told the ABC according to a BBC report.

"Most of the guys have said they lost me for a couple of days. They remember putting me under the shower the next morning, to get me ready for the flight. They remember trying to dress me. And when we landed, I was wheeled to my parents in a wheelchair."

Cricket Australia's chief executive Nick Hockley said his organisation was committed to protecting its players and staff.

"We are completely committed to ensuring our organisation and sport provides an inclusive, safe and supportive culture for everyone. We have no tolerance for any form of abuse," Hockley said.

"I wish to acknowledge the courage of Jamie Mitchell in bringing these allegations to our attention. We are assisting the police in their investigation and wish to support Mr Mitchell in any way we can.

"I would like to acknowledge all survivors of abuse and commend their courage."

Hockley said he was not aware of any missing documents.

The ABC report said a Cricket Australia spokesman acknowledged that several documents relating to the tour do exist and that investigators are aware of them.

Tags

PTI Melbourne Cricket Australia national cricket team Cricket Australia Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

ISL 2021-22: Former Champions Bengaluru FC Face Winless East Bengal In Bambolim

ISL 2021-22: Former Champions Bengaluru FC Face Winless East Bengal In Bambolim

I-League 2021-22 Suspended For Six Weeks After Fresh COVID-19 Outbreak Inside Bio-bubble

NZ Vs BAN: Good Day For Bangladesh Test Cricket History, Says Ex-captain Khaled Mahmud

Virat Kohli's Back Problem Resurfaces As India Captain's Woes Keep Piling Up

Corrupt Cricketers Should Never Be Allowed To Play, Says Pakistan’s Mohammad Hafeez

List Of World Sports Personalities Who Tested Positive For COVID-19 In 2022

National Chess Events Scheduled For January 2022 Postponed Due To Rising COVID Cases

AFC Women's Asian Cup: India Head Coach Thomas Dennerby Eyes FIFA World Cup Qualification

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

New Frontier in Covid Battle

New Frontier in Covid Battle

Stamford Bridge Becomes First Premier League Stadium To Use Safe Standing

Stamford Bridge Becomes First Premier League Stadium To Use Safe Standing

Muted New Year Celebrations Across the USA

Muted New Year Celebrations Across the USA

Snippets From The 'Liger' Teaser

Snippets From The 'Liger' Teaser

Advertisement

More from Sports

Ashes 2021-22: Stuart Broad’s Limited Usage By England ‘Surprises’ Australian Steve Smith

Ashes 2021-22: Stuart Broad’s Limited Usage By England ‘Surprises’ Australian Steve Smith

Australian Open 2022: Top Tennis Stars Prepare For Melbourne Event Sans Novak Djokovic

Australian Open 2022: Top Tennis Stars Prepare For Melbourne Event Sans Novak Djokovic

Safe Standing Returns In England's Top Flight Football After Almost Three Decades

Safe Standing Returns In England's Top Flight Football After Almost Three Decades

IND Vs SA, 2nd Test, Day 1: Virat Kohli-less India Trudge To 53/3 At Lunch

IND Vs SA, 2nd Test, Day 1: Virat Kohli-less India Trudge To 53/3 At Lunch

Read More from Outlook

'Govt Ban, Not Omicron, Is A Threat To Children': Top Experts Want Schools Reopened

'Govt Ban, Not Omicron, Is A Threat To Children': Top Experts Want Schools Reopened

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Citing several examples of children's strong and natural immunity which was evident during the past two strong waves of Covid-19, top experts have launched the 'Happy 2022 For Kids’ campaign demanding immediate resumption of schools.

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Umar Khalid / You remain hopeful some judge will see through the absurdity of the charges. You also caution yourself about the perils of nurturing such hopes, writes Umar Khalid after spending 15 months in Tihar jail as an undertrial.

2nd Test, Day 1 Live: Shami Gives India Early Breakthrough

2nd Test, Day 1 Live: Shami Gives India Early Breakthrough

Jayanta Oinam / After their historic win in Centurion, India lead the three-match Test series 1-0. Follow here live cricket scores and updates of the second SA vs IND Test.

Omicron Shadow Looms Over Republic Day Celebrations

Omicron Shadow Looms Over Republic Day Celebrations

Seema Guha / India’s hope of inviting Central Asian leaders as guests for Republic Day, 2022 may be hit by another wave of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement