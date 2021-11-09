Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 09, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Even Don Bradman’s Average Would Have Come Down If Put In Bio-Bubble: Ravi Shastri

Ravi Shastri was initially appointed the team India director in 2014 till the 2015 World Cup. He was appointed India head coach on July 13, 2017.

Even Don Bradman’s Average Would Have Come Down If Put In Bio-Bubble: Ravi Shastri
The highlight of Ravi Shastri's tenure as the head coach of Indian cricket team was back-to-back Test series wins in Australia. | File photo

Trending

Even Don Bradman’s Average Would Have Come Down If Put In Bio-Bubble: Ravi Shastri
outlookindia.com
2021-11-09T16:02:02+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 09 Nov 2021, Updated: 09 Nov 2021 4:02 pm

The rigours of living in a bio-secure environment for months will take a toll even ‘if your name is (Don) Bradman’, feels outgoing India head coach Ravi Shastri, who reckons that sooner or later the ‘bubble will burst’. (More Cricket News)

Shastri, whose tenure with the Indian team ended after the final World Cup game against Namibia on Monday, said the players needed a longer break between the IPL and World Cup.

“One thing I would say -- this is not an excuse, but this is a fact. When you’re six months in a bubble, this team, there are a lot of players on this team who play all three formats of the game” said Shastri in the media interaction after the Namibia game.

“In the last 24 months, they’ve been home for 25 days. I don’t care who you are, if your name is Bradman, if you’re in a bubble as well, your average will come down because you’re human,” he added.

The Indian team came into the IPL 2021 in the UAE after a four-month-long and gruelling tour of England. Skipper Virat Kohli too has spoken about how the bubble life is not sustainable in the long run.

“This is not something where you just put petrol on the backside and expect the guy to move on in overdrive. It doesn’t happen that way. So I think it’s tough times.

“That’s why I say in life it’s not what you accomplish, it's what you overcome. That's what this team has done. They've shown the drive to hang in there, no complaints. But sooner or later, the bubble will burst. So you've got to be careful,” said Shastri.

Shastri became the director of the Indian cricket team in 2014 for a period of eight months from the tour of England till the 2015 World Cup. He was removed in 2016 but on July 13, 2017, he was appointed the head coach of the Indian team, reuniting with Kohli to forge a cracking partnership.

The highlight of his tenure was back-to-back Test series wins in Australia. Ravi Shastri, who completed his highly eventful tenure as India’s head coach, feels that Rohit Sharma is ‘ready and capable’ to take over the T20 captaincy from Virat Kohli.

Rohit, who will be taking over T20 captaincy from the New Zealand series, is also being tipped to lead India in the 2023 ODI World Cup and the formal announcement in that regard may happen sooner than later.

“I think in Rohit, you have got a very capable guy. He has won so many IPLs, he is the vice-captain of the team, he is ready (waiting) in the wings to take that job,” Shastri said. He, in fact, welcomed the idea of Rohit leading in shorter formats and Kohli captaining in Tests.

“I think multiple captains is not such a bad thing because of the bubble and so much cricket being played, the players need to be rotated around and given the space they need to spend some time with their families and see their parents.

“When a guy doesn’t go home for six months he might have his family with him but you have parents and other family and if you don't get a chance to see them, it's not easy at all, so I think it's not such a bad thing,” he opined.

Shastri is convinced that despite their indifferent performance in this edition of the T20 World Cup, India will continue to be a very strong team in the shortest format in near future.

“...because IPL throws a lot of young players into the mix and Rahul (Dravid) will have his own ideas on how to take this team forward. I see this still to be a very good team."

Tags

PTI Ravi Shastri Virat Kohli Rahul Dravid Rohit Sharma UAE Cricket India national cricket team BCCI (Board of Control For Cricket in India) Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

India Vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2021 Encounter Shatters All Viewership Records

India Vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2021 Encounter Shatters All Viewership Records

Indian Cricket Team Clocks 150 In T20 International Format

Indian Chess Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi Finishes Third In Lindores Abbey Blitz Event

England Cricket Board Chief Tom Harrison Flies To Pakistan To Mend Relations With Pakistan Cricket Board

Former Marylebone Cricket Club Chief Keith Bradshaw Dies At 58

IPL 2022: Sanjay Bangar Appointed As Royal Challengers Bangalore's Head Coach

Virat Kohli Gets Emotional, Tells Fans Indian Cricket Team Will Come Back Stronger After T20 World Cup

Pakistan Tour Of Bangladesh 2021: Mohammad Hafeez Withdraws From T20 Series

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Undeterred By The Frothing Yamuna, Chhath Devotees Throng Ghats in Delhi

Undeterred By The Frothing Yamuna, Chhath Devotees Throng Ghats in Delhi

Mary Kom, PV Sindhu, Bembem Conferred With Padma Awards

Mary Kom, PV Sindhu, Bembem Conferred With Padma Awards

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: India Beat Namibia

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: India Beat Namibia

Xavi Hernandez Unveiled As Barcelona Coach

Xavi Hernandez Unveiled As Barcelona Coach

Advertisement

More from Sports

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Czech Republic Coach Jaroslav Šilhavý Tests Positive For COVID-19

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Czech Republic Coach Jaroslav Šilhavý Tests Positive For COVID-19

Bundesliga: Bayern Munich On Record-extending 10th Consecutive Title

Bundesliga: Bayern Munich On Record-extending 10th Consecutive Title

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Italy Lose 2 More Midfielders Ahead of Match Vs Switzerland

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Italy Lose 2 More Midfielders Ahead of Match Vs Switzerland

Rohit Sharma Is Ready And Capable To Take Over India T20 Captaincy From Virat Kohli, Says Ravi Shastri

Rohit Sharma Is Ready And Capable To Take Over India T20 Captaincy From Virat Kohli, Says Ravi Shastri

Read More from Outlook

Why Punjab's 'Masterstroke' CM Charanjit Singh Channi Is Racing Against Time To Prove Himself

Why Punjab's 'Masterstroke' CM Charanjit Singh Channi Is Racing Against Time To Prove Himself

Harish Manav / Charanjit Singh Channi, who comes from a poor family, has been on a massive outreach program towards the poor sections of the state.

UK To Add Covaxin To List Of Approved Covid-19 Vaccines For International Travellers

UK To Add Covaxin To List Of Approved Covid-19 Vaccines For International Travellers

Outlook Web Desk / After the WHO listed Bharat Biotech's Covaxin as Emergency use, the UK government will now list it in its list of approved vaccines for Covid-19, the British High Commissioner said.

Even Don Bradman Would Have Suffered In A Bubble: Shastri

Even Don Bradman Would Have Suffered In A Bubble: Shastri

PTI / Ravi Shastri was initially appointed the team India director in 2014 till the 2015 World Cup. He was appointed India head coach on July 13, 2017.s

Himachal Pradesh's Famed 'Chamba Chappals' And Lahauli Socks, Gloves Get GI Tag

Himachal Pradesh's Famed 'Chamba Chappals' And Lahauli Socks, Gloves Get GI Tag

Ashwani Sharma / This is not the first GI tag for Himachal, Pradesh where products like Kullu Shawl, Kangra Tea, Chamba Rumal, Himachali Chulli Oil and Kalazeera already enjoy indigenous status.

Advertisement