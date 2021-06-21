Euro 2020: Italy Extend Unbeaten Run To 30 Matches, Qualify For Last 16 Along With Wales

Italy stormed into the European Championship Last 16 with a 1-0 win over Wales in the European Championships on Sunday. (More Football News)

With this win Italy have extended their unbeaten runs to 30 matches in all competitions. Their last loss came against Portugal in September 2018. They have now equalled their longest unbeaten run in their history, which was set between 1935 and 1939.



Italy went into the match assured of last 16 berth. Coach Roberto Mancini went in with eight changes giving his bench much needed game time ahead of the Round of 16.



Matteo Pessina put Italy ahead in the 30th minute of the match.

Wales were down to 10-men in the 55th miniute when Ethan Ampadu was shown red card for a late challenge.

Italy have now kept a clean sheet in last 11 matches. The loss didn't hurt Wales much as they also moved into round of 16.



Switzerland secured a 3-1 victory over Turkey. Their win keeps them in hunt for the last 16 berth but they will have to wait for the group stages to finish.

Xherdan Shaqiri (26th 68th minutes) scored twice , while Haris Seferovic opened the scoring in the sixth minute for Switzerland.

Italy with 9 points have topped the Group A followed by Wales (4 points), Switzerland (4 points) and Turkey (0).

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine