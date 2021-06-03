Euro 2020, Group F, Hungary Preview: Full Squad, Key Players, Fixtures And Chances

Well, Hungary are already billed as the whipping boys in the group of death even before the start of Euro 2020. But the Magyars can be tough as they come. Having survived the playoffs against Bulgaria and Iceland, Hungary will face three semifinalists from the 2016 edition in the group stage in their second successive appearances at the European Championship. (More Football News)

It's fact that Hungary face the toughest of all tests, but they can not be written off completely. Despite the obvious lack of stars, they are a proud side and have been playing some brilliant football under Marco Rossi in the run-up to the Euros. Also, them being one of the hosts helps.

GROUP AND FIXTURES

Defending champions Portugal, world champions France and Germany -- one of the most sides in football history, are up against Hungary in Group F. Hungary play their first two games, against Portugal on June 11 and France on June 19, on home soil at Puskas Arena, Budapest; then travel to Munich to face Germany on June 23.

If Hungary somehow manage to win the group, they play the third-placed team from Group A or B or C in Bucharest in the round of 16. Finish second, and they travel to London for a fixture against Group D (Croatia, Czech Republic, England and Scotland) winners.

WHO TO WATCH

Adam Szalai is by far the most experienced member with 70 international appearances and 23 goals. The Mainz forward is one of four Bundesliga players named in the team. Adam Nagy and Laszlo Kleinheisler guide the midfield, while the robust defense usually includes Gergo Lovrencsics, Adam Lang, Attila Fiola and Willi Orban, RB Leipzig teammate of Hungary's most expensive player - Dominik Szoboszlai.

WITHOUT A STAR

Szoboszlai was the player who earned Hungary a ticket for this year's tournament. The qualifying playoff final in November was already two minutes into stoppage time when his well-placed 20-yard strike gave Hungary a 2-1 win over Iceland. But a persistent adductor strain has prevented Szoboszlai from playing a match in the Bundesliga since joining Leipzig on a mid-season transfer from Austrian champion Salzburg in January. His absence leaves Hungary with a squad lacking big names.

ROSSI FACTOR

Rossi, a defender at Brescia and Sampdoria in the 1990s, worked at club teams in Italy, Hungary and Slovakia before taking over as coach from George Leekens in June 2018, when Hungary missed the World Cup for the eighth consecutive tournament, dating back to 1986.

Two years before Rossi's arrival, Hungary took part in a European Championship for the first time in 44 years but won only one game at Euro 2016, against Austria, and went out following a 4-0 loss to Belgium in the last 16. Now, they have lost only one of their last 11 games, 3-2 at home against Russia, before the friendlies ahead of the tournament.

FULL SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Peter Gulaasi, Denes Dibusz, Adam Bogdan

Defenders: Gergo Lovrencsics, Endre Botka, Adam Lang, Akos Kecskes, Attila Fiola, Willi Orban, Attila Szalai, Bendeguz Bolla

Midfielders: Loic Nego, Adam Nagy, Laszlo Kleinheisler, David Siger, Daniel Gazdag, Andras Schafer, Tamas Cseri, Filip Holender

Forwards: Adam Szalai, Roland Sallai, Nemanja Nikolic, Kevin Varga, Roland Varga, Szabolcs Schon, Janos Hahn.

(With AP inputs)

