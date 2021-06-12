EURO 2020: Denmark Captain Christian Eriksen Collapses During Match Against Finland

The European Championship game between Denmark and Finland was suspended Saturday after Christian Eriksen needed urgent medical attention on the field near the end of the first half. (More Football News)

Eriksen was given treatment for about 10 minutes after collapsing on the field before being carried off on a stretcher.

The player has been transferred to the hospital and has been stabilised, UEFA said in a tweet on Christian Eriksen's condition.

UEFA then announced the game had been suspended 'due to a medical emergency.'

Following the medical emergency involving Denmark’s player Christian Eriksen, a crisis meeting has taken place with both teams and match officials and further information will be communicated at 19:45 CET.



Eriksen had just played a short pass when he fell face-forward onto the ground. His teammates immediately gestured for help and medics rushed onto the field.

Meanwhile, UEFA tweeted that "Following the request made by players of both teams, UEFA has agreed to restart the match between Denmark and Finland tonight."

Following the request made by players of both teams, UEFA has agreed to restart the match between Denmark and Finland tonight at 20:30 CET (TBC).



Eriksen was given chest compressions as his teammates stood around him in a shielding wall for privacy.

Eriksen was carried off to a loud ovation.

A stadium announcer asked fans to stay in their seats until further information could be provided.



The Finland players huddled by their bench and eventually walked off the field while Eriksen was still getting treatment, as did the referees.



Eriksen was eventually carried off to a loud ovation, with his teammates walking next to the stretcher.

