Wednesday, Dec 29, 2021
EPL Matchday Preview: Leaders Manchester City, Injury-hit Chelsea Back In Action

Chelsea host Brighton at Stamford Bridge while Manchester City travel to Brentford in their latest English Premier League fixtures. City lead the points table. Chelsea are third, behind Liverpool on goal difference.

Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola stands by the touchline during their English Premier League match against Leicester City at Etihad stadium in Manchester, England, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021. | AP Photo

2021-12-29T15:41:23+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

Published: 29 Dec 2021, Updated: 29 Dec 2021 3:41 pm

A look at what's happening in the English Premier League on Wednesday:

BRENTFORD vs. MANCHESTER CITY

City manager Pep Guardiola might be ready to recall Phil Foden and Jack Grealish to the team after leaving them out of the last two starting lineups for disciplinary reasons.

Grealish didn't even come off the bench in the wins over Newcastle and Leicester — when City scored a total of 10 goals — while Foden was only a late substitute against Leicester.

City has won its last nine league games and has a six-point lead over second-place Liverpool and Chelsea. Brentford will start the match in 14th place after a solid start to its first season in the Premier League.

CHELSEA vs. BRIGHTON

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel will call for another big effort from his weary and injury-hit squad to keep in touch with City.

N'Golo Kante, Thiago Silva and Trevoh Chalobah were injured in the 3-1 win at Aston Villa on Sunday and might not be available against midtable Brighton, for Chelsea's ninth game in all competitions in December.

Kai Havertz and Timo Werner have been out because of illness, while Ben Chilwell could miss the rest of the season as he prepares to undergo knee surgery.

Mateo Kovacic came on as a substitute against Villa having had little preparation after his recent return from injury and COVID-19.

Pep Guardiola Thomas Tuchel Football English Premier League (EPL) Manchester City Chelsea (Football)
