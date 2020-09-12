EPL, Liverpool Vs Leeds: Klopp's Champions Launch Title Defence Against Bielsa's Leeds - Starting XIs And Live Streaming

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson returns to action as the Premier League champions begin their title defence against promoted Leeds United. (More Football News)

Henderson missed the closing four games of last season after suffering a knee injury, and also sat out the Community Shield at the end of August.

But he was passed fit to face Leeds in midfield alongside Georginio Wijnaldum and Naby Keita, as James Milner and Fabinho drop to the bench.

Match Details:

Date: September 12 (Saturday)

Time: 10:00 PM IST

Venue: Anfield, Liverpool, Merseyside

Telecast Details

TV Listing: Star Sports Select 1/HD

Live Stream: Hotstar VIP (Subscription required)

Trent Alexander-Arnold also returns at right-back to replace Neco Williams, with Liverpool's attack having a familiar look as Jurgen Klopp selects Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

Liverpool won the Premier League by a staggering 18 points last season, while Leeds came up after topping the Championship.

The Yorkshire side earned themselves top-flight football for the first time since the 2003-04 season, with head coach Marcelo Bielsa masterminding the team's rejuvenation.

Bielsa hands a debut to Robin Koch, the Germany defender acquired from Freiburg, but striker Rodrigo is only a substitute for the Anfield clash following his big-money arrival from Valencia.

Teams

Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, van Dijk, Robertson; Wijnaldum, Henderson, Keita; Salah, Firmino, Mane.

Substitutes: Adrian, Matip, Fabinho, Milner, Jones, Minamino, Origi.

Leeds (4-1-4-1): Meslier; Ayling, Koch, Struijk, Dallas; Phillips; Costa, Hernandez, Klich, Harrison; Bamford.

Substitutes: Casilla, Casey, Alioski, Roberts, Shackleton, Poveda-Ocampo, Rodrigo.

Referee: Michael Oliver.

(With Omnisport inputs)

