August 03, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  England's T20 Series Vs Bangladesh Postponed To March 2023

England's T20 Series Vs Bangladesh Postponed To March 2023

The England and Wales Cricket Board said Tuesday it and the Bangladesh Cricket Board mutually decided to reschedule the tour

Agencies 03 August 2021, Last Updated at 1:16 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
England's T20 Series Vs Bangladesh Postponed To March 2023
England media said COVID-19-related quarantine protocols were behind the rescheduling.
Composite: Logos
England's T20 Series Vs Bangladesh Postponed To March 2023
outlookindia.com
2021-08-03T13:16:28+05:30

England has postponed its six-match cricket tour of Bangladesh, originally scheduled for September and October, until March 2023. (More Cricket News)

The England and Wales Cricket Board said Tuesday it and the Bangladesh Cricket Board mutually decided to reschedule the tour, which includes three one-day internationals and three Twenty20 matches.

Although the statement gave no reason for the postponement, England media said COVID-19-related quarantine protocols were behind the rescheduling.

It also added that it would give England players an opportunity to be drafted by teams in the lucrative Indian Premier League scheduled for around the same time.

England's top players are preparing for the first test against India at Trent Bridge which begins on Wednesday.

The teams are set for a five-test series also including matches at Lord’s, Headingley and the Oval before concluding with a match at Old Trafford in Manchester from Sept. 10.

(AP)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Tokyo 2020: Court Denied Belarus Sprinter's Legal Bid To Run In Olympics

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Agencies Cricket Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos