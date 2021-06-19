England Women Vs India Women, One-off Test, Day 4, Live Cricket Scores: Shafali Verma Departs For 63, Trouble For IND-W

India Women face an uphill task to save the one-off Test against England Women in Bristol. Forced to follow-on, the visitors were still 82 runs behind with their hoped pin on 17-year-old debutant Shafali Verma and rain. There was intermittent rain, and the third day's play was closed early with India 83/1 in 24.3 overs. Only 45.5 overs were possible on the day with three rain delays or interruptions. And the women were lucky, considering the futile waiting game their male counterparts were forced to play in Southampton. The opening day of the eagerly-awaited ICC World Test Championship final was abandoned. But the rain threat continues to loom everywhere. Verma meanwhile became only the fourth player in the history of women's Tests to smash two half-centuries on debut. She and veteran Deepti Sharma, who is also playing her first Test, will resume on their respective scores of 55 and 16 on Saturday as India look to continue their fight, or at least delay the inevitable. Earlier India collapsed in a dramatic manner to post only 231 in their first innings. The visitors were 167 without losing a wicket at one stage. England declared their innings at 396/9. Catch Day 4 updates and live cricket scores of the one-off Test match between England Women and India Women:

Live Scorecard | In Pics | News



For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine