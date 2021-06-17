June 17, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  England Women Vs India Women, One-off Test, Day 2, Cricket Live Scores: Jhulan Goswami Gets Her First Scalp

Follow Day 2 updates and live cricket scores of the one-off Test match between England women and Indian women, being played at County Ground, Bristol

Outlook Web Bureau 17 June 2021
England's Heather Knight in action against India during Day 1 of their Test match at the Bristol County Ground in Bristol, England, on June 16, 2021.
Zac Goodwin/PA via AP
India Women, playing their first Test match in seven years, will look to wrap up England Women innings on Day 2 Thursday and make a string reply at County Ground, Bristol. Spinners Deepti Sharma and Sneh Rana got two wickets each in the final session on Day 1 as India fought after the hosts, who opted to bat first, started on a strong note. England were 269 for six at the close of play after 92 overs. After the wicket of Lauren Winfield-Hill (35) in the opening session, England lost Tammy Beaumont (66) in the second session but stayed in control. However, the visitors sent back Natalie Sciver (42), Amy Jones (1), skipper Heather Knight (95) and Georgia Elwiss (5) in the post-tea session to make a comeback in the match. Sophiya Dunkley (12) and Katherine Brunt (7) were unbeaten at the draw of bails. For India, Rana took three while Deepti and Pooja Vastrakar got a brace and a wicket. Pacers Jhulan Goswami and Shikha Pandey were wicketless. Harmanpreet Kaur also got to bowl four overs, but without success. Follow Day 2 updates and live cricket scores of the one-off Test match between England women and Indian women:

