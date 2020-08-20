England Vs Pakistan Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Third Test Match

England were denied a chance to wrap up the series in the second Test with rain and bad light allowing very little play at Southampton. Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, the same venue - The Rose Bowl - will host the third and final match too. (More Cricket News)

England produced a brilliant fightback to win the series opener at Old Trafford, Manchester after Pakistan dominated the match for four days. Then, Pakistan displayed their grit in the second match, until bad weather finally took its toll on a sport which is reeling under the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rain is again expected. And so thus some fine performances from the cricketers. Here's how you can watch the match live:

Match: 3rd Test match of Pakistan's tour of England, 2020.

When: From August 21 to 25, 2020

Where: The Rose Bowl, Southampton

Time: 3:00 PM IST, every day. 10:30 AM local. But both the teams have agreed on the flexible start time for obvious reasons.

TV Channel: Sony Six/HD, Sony Ten Sports 1/HD

Live Streaming: Sonyliv

Likely XIs:

England: Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.



Pakistan: Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah.

Squads:

England: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (c), Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (w), Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Ollie Robinson.

Pakistan: Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali(c), Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Yasir Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah, Imam-ul-Haq, Kashif Bhatti, Shadab Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Sohail Khan.