July 08, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  ENG vs PAK, 1st ODI, Live Cricket Scores: Saqib Mahmood's 3/21 Rocks Pakistan

ENG vs PAK, 1st ODI, Live Cricket Scores: Saqib Mahmood's 3/21 Rocks Pakistan

Check live cricket scores and updates of the England vs Pakistan 1st ODI at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, here

Outlook Web Bureau 08 July 2021, Last Updated at 6:08 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
ENG vs PAK, 1st ODI, Live Cricket Scores: Saqib Mahmood's 3/21 Rocks Pakistan
England will be led-by Ben Stokes, while Pakistan's Babar Azam will eye win against weakened hosts.
File Photos
ENG vs PAK, 1st ODI, Live Cricket Scores: Saqib Mahmood's 3/21 Rocks Pakistan
outlookindia.com
2021-07-08T18:08:46+05:30

Pakistan will fancy their chances against a new-look England side when they meet at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, in the first ODI on Thursday. England have been on a roll securing facile wins over Sri Lanka till they hit COVID-19 wall. Flurry of cases sent the entire first choice team in isolation with Ben Stokes, who was rested for this series, recalled as skipper. The unfortunate COVID-19 outbreak has given England’s bench strength to show their power. For Pakistan it’s a chance to it's a golden chance to improve their ODI record in England. After all  England's revised, hastily assembled ODI squad includes nine new caps.  This will be their 89th meeting in ODIs. England lead the head-to-head record, 53-32. Check live cricket scores and updates of the England vs Pakistan 1st ODI at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, here:

Live Scorecard | Live Streaming | News

5:11 PM IST: England have handed five debuts and skipper Ben Stokes struggled to recall all of them.

Here are the TEAMS:
England: Phil Salt, Dawid Malan, Zak Crawley, James Vince, Ben Stokes (c), John Simpson (wk), Lewis Gregory, Craig Overton, Brydon Carse, Saqib Mahmood, Matt Parkinson

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Sohaib Maqsood, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf

5:05 PM IST: England have won the toss and opted to bowl first.

 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Ex-Real Madrid Captain Sergio Ramos Signs 2-year Deal With PSG

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Ben Stokes Babar Azam Cardiff England national cricket team Pakistan national cricket team Cricket Sports Live Blog Live Score Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos