ENG vs PAK, 1st ODI, Live Cricket Scores: Saqib Mahmood's 3/21 Rocks Pakistan

Pakistan will fancy their chances against a new-look England side when they meet at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, in the first ODI on Thursday. England have been on a roll securing facile wins over Sri Lanka till they hit COVID-19 wall. Flurry of cases sent the entire first choice team in isolation with Ben Stokes, who was rested for this series, recalled as skipper. The unfortunate COVID-19 outbreak has given England’s bench strength to show their power. For Pakistan it’s a chance to it's a golden chance to improve their ODI record in England. After all England's revised, hastily assembled ODI squad includes nine new caps. This will be their 89th meeting in ODIs. England lead the head-to-head record, 53-32. Check live cricket scores and updates of the England vs Pakistan 1st ODI at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, here:

5:11 PM IST: England have handed five debuts and skipper Ben Stokes struggled to recall all of them.

Here are the TEAMS:

England: Phil Salt, Dawid Malan, Zak Crawley, James Vince, Ben Stokes (c), John Simpson (wk), Lewis Gregory, Craig Overton, Brydon Carse, Saqib Mahmood, Matt Parkinson



Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Sohaib Maqsood, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf

5:05 PM IST: England have won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Lewis Gregory, Phil Salt and John Simpson being handed their first ODI caps.



Each given it by a different player or coach with a little speech. https://t.co/M1iFK747FV — Will Macpherson (@willis_macp) July 8, 2021

